Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his derogatory remarks against women in relation to population control and said crass words were uttered in the state assembly and there was “no shame”.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi did not name Nitish Kumar but referred to his remarks made on Tuesday. He also attacked the INDIA alliance over Nitish Kumar’s remarks and asked women in the gathering if leaders of the opposition bloc could do any good for them or respect them.

“People of INDI alliance are roaming, playing tricks to dislodge our government, a leader of INDI alliance said indecent words in the assembly in which mothers, sisters were present. No one can imagine. There is no shame. Not only this, no leader of INDI alliance was prepared to speak a word against such dangerous insult of sisters, mothers,” PM Modi said.

“Those who have such attitude, can they ever do your welfare? Sisters and mothers, can they do your welfare, provide you respect, honour you,” he asked.

Several women in the gathering waved “no”.

Slamming the JD-U leader, PM Modi said such remarks also besmirch the country’s reputation.

“How unfortunate for the country. How much you will fall and you are insulting the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he will never shy away from doing whatever he can for the honour of women and to enhance their respect.

The Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday sparked a controversy after he used derogatory language in the state assembly to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control.

Nitish Kumar was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly. The Chief Minister made the remarks while underlining the need for girls’ education to check population growth.

Following an uproar over his remarks, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised and said he is taking back his words.

“If my words were wrong, then I apologise for that. If anyone got hurt by my words, I take them back,” Kumar told reporters.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Bihar Assembly as Opposition members rushed to the well raising slogans against Nitish Kumar over his objectionable remarks on birth control the day before.

Nitish Kumar’s remarks have evoked strong condemnation from BJP leaders.

His remarks also drew outrage from the National Commission for Women (NCW), which asked him to tender an unconditional apology.

In a scathing riposte to the Bihar Chief Minister, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said that the Bihar Chief Minister has lost his “mental stability.”

“It’s objectionable; Nitish Kumar has lost his mental stability the way he spoke about women. Tejashwi Yadav’s statement in its support is also objectionable. Nitish Kumar is no longer worthy of holding the position of CM. You have destroyed the culture of this country. He should apologise and detach himself from politics,” Rai said.

Defending Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday that it was wrong to misinterpret the Chief Minister’s remarks as he was speaking about sex education.

“Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The remarks of the CM were regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education,” Yadav said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)