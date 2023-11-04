Saturday, November 4, 2023
Mukesh Ambani receives two new threat emails for ignoring extortion demand of ₹400 crores, sender introduces himself as ‘Shadab Khan’

Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

ANI
Mukesh Ambani receives two new threat emails for ignoring extortion demand of ₹400 crores, sender introduces himself as 'Shadab Khan'
Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani, image via ANI
3

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

“Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore,” police said.

Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

“The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani’s security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

