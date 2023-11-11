The ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in India has entered its last leg with just three matches remaining to play in the league phase. Nonetheless, the outcome of the remaining league matches will have virtually no impact on the tournament, as the fixtures for the two semifinals are practically certain barring just mathematical impossibilities raked merely for the sake of speculative challenge.

Pakistan had a very very slim chance of remaining in the tournament ahead of their match today against England, but that chance disappeared even before the first bowl was bowled. Evidently, England Captain Jos Butler pulled the curtain down on the Pakistani Cricket team which was hoping to make it to the First Semi-final against India after running down the English side with a mammoth margin. However, Butler opted to bat first after winning the toss and trampled the remaining hopes of Babar Azam’s team. Now, Pakistan would have to chase down whatever target England set for them in a few dozen balls only, which is an impossibility.

Currently, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand with 5 wins to their name are well poised on the fourth in the points table. Pakistan with 8 points and playing their last match against England is placed fifth in the tally with their Net Run rate (NRR) undoing their World Cup campaign even if they pull their last match against resurgent England.

With a substantial +0.7 net run rate advantage, the New Zealand team has not only pushed Pakistan to match its 10 points but has also set forth an uphill challenge. Bridging this gap presents a herculean task for Pakistan, with mathematical calculations indicating the seeming impossibility in an international game. Additionally, the opponent side, aware of these probabilities in advance, may strategically play the role of a potential spoiler.

Based on the ICC calculation, Pakistan faces the challenge of chasing specific targets within tight timeframes: 100 runs in 2.5 overs, 150 runs in 3.4 overs, 200 runs in 4.3 overs, and 300 runs in 6.1 overs. This scenario implies that for every fifty-run increment to the target England sets, they’ll have only a few balls—less than an entire over—to achieve the required scoring, increasing the extent of impossibility.

(Image Source – ICC/Hotstar)

With 150+ on the board for England and the projected score showing 300+, Pakistan would have to come all guns blazing and chase down the total in 37 oddballs. However, smacking each ball for six will only yield them 222. Simply put, in all certainty, India and New Zealand will square off in the first semi-final to be played in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15th November. With the second semi-final to be played between South Africa and Australia, it has virtually revived its old invincibility spirit going into the Semis. The second semi-final will be played in Eden Garden, Kolkata on 16th November, from 2 PM onwards.

It is important to note that in the early phase of their campaign, the Pakistani cricket team made headlines more for their political stands, tantrums, and off-the-pitch rivalry with their own cricket board officials putting it way behind the touchline to qualify for the semis on their own.