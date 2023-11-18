On 18th November (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a barb at the supposed unity of Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot comparing it with a chain smoker’s vow to quit smoking 100th time. In a sarcastic jibe, he argued that both the Congress leaders shook hands for the 100th time in the presence of Delhi leadership as a smoker often vows to quit addiction.

PM Modi highlighted that there has been no unity between the two leaders. With bitterness in their hearts, they are just displaying fake unity, PM Modi said without explicitly naming them. He, however, referred to Sachin Pilot as ‘bechara‘ and the ‘chief minister-in-waiting’.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, PM Modi further launched a scathing attack on Congress and highlighted the infighting within the grand old party in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan. He asserted that Congress, in Rajasthan, has only betrayed the public and failed to deliver on all aspects in these 5 years. He added that Congress failed in the aspect of governance and gave the state a corrupt and scam-filled government.

PM Modi further emphasised that in a recent public meeting, the ‘Jadugar’ CM himself accepted the truth that his candidates, MLAs did not do any work as he was preoccupied with saving his chair.

He stated that if Congress is in such a situation and is lost in itself, what will it do for the public? Delhi Darbar was very busy snatching away the chair of its own CM while the CM was busy in dealing with them. These people had left the people of Rajasthan on their own. Now when the election time has come, they are getting clicked together — but halfheartedly.

He stressed that whenever the Congress high command arrives in Rajasthan, they make the two party leaders shake hands after “setting up the camerapersons”.

The Prime Minister said, “There have been 100 occasions in which they (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) shook their hands in front of the cameras when big leaders came from Delhi, but there has been no unity. With bitterness in their hearts, they are just displaying fake unity.”

His remark comes against the backdrop that both warring leaders in the state Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were seen together with Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s campaigning.

The constant tussle between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot rocked the Congress government in the state for the last three years after the then Congress state President Pilot rebelled against Gehlot and Gehlot called Pilot ‘nikamma’, ‘traitor‘ and whatnot.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his Nagaur rally also stressed that because of their infighting, the state had virtually more than 100 Chief Ministers.

PM Modi added, “Today people say that in the last five years, there were a hundred chief ministers in Rajasthan. Every mafia, every bully, every rioter has considered himself no less than CM of the Congress government in the last five years. That is why atrocities against women, Dalits, and the underprivileged are at their peak.”