Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history

On 15th November, Rohit Sharma displayed exceptional skills and became the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history. During the high-stakes semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Sharma scored 47 off 29 balls. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle, who had 49 sixes in the World Cup. Sharma has already hit 27 sixes in the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

In his 29-ball innings, Rohit dominated the Kiwi bowlers, especially Trent Boult and Tim Southee, during the initial overs. He played aggressively and used his powerful strokes to significant effect. Sharma hit 4 sixes and 4 boundaries in his score of 47, giving India a blistering start and becoming the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history.

Rohit hit boundaries over covers and fine leg, giving India a strong start. Despite the Kiwis being recognized as one of the most consistent teams globally, Rohit expressed confidence in India’s unchanged playing XI. India chose to bat first on what Sharma described as a good but slower pitch, emphasising the importance of “controlling the controllable” in this crucial fixture. He recalled the significance of turning up on such decisive occasions.

Having accumulated 60 sixes this year before this match, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has also secured the record for the highest number of sixes in a calendar year. This achievement surpasses AB de Villiers, who previously held the record with 58 sixes in 2015. With 4 sixes in the match against New Zealand, Sharma has taken that tally to 64, with a month and a half still to go till the end of the year.

In the last few months, Sharma has markedly shifted the way he approached his batting, notably in ODIs, going hard at the start and scoring at an intimidating 140+ strike rate, which has, in turn, provided a cushion to the incoming batters to have eyes in and yet not significantly impact the team’s overall run-rate.

India is playing New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the previous World Cup league match against New Zealand, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. While chasing 273 runs scored by New Zealand in 50 overs, India won the match with 12 balls left.