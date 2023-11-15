Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup...
CricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history

Rohit Sharma's quick fire 47 off 29 not just provided an aggressive start to India, but it also propelled the Indian captain to the coveted record of becoming the first player in the history of World Cup to have hit 50 sixes.

OpIndia Staff
Rohit Sharma became first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma became first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup (Image:India Today)
14

On 15th November, Rohit Sharma displayed exceptional skills and became the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history. During the high-stakes semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Sharma scored 47 off 29 balls. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle, who had 49 sixes in the World Cup. Sharma has already hit 27 sixes in the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

In his 29-ball innings, Rohit dominated the Kiwi bowlers, especially Trent Boult and Tim Southee, during the initial overs. He played aggressively and used his powerful strokes to significant effect. Sharma hit 4 sixes and 4 boundaries in his score of 47, giving India a blistering start and becoming the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history.

Rohit hit boundaries over covers and fine leg, giving India a strong start. Despite the Kiwis being recognized as one of the most consistent teams globally, Rohit expressed confidence in India’s unchanged playing XI. India chose to bat first on what Sharma described as a good but slower pitch, emphasising the importance of “controlling the controllable” in this crucial fixture. He recalled the significance of turning up on such decisive occasions.

Having accumulated 60 sixes this year before this match, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has also secured the record for the highest number of sixes in a calendar year. This achievement surpasses AB de Villiers, who previously held the record with 58 sixes in 2015. With 4 sixes in the match against New Zealand, Sharma has taken that tally to 64, with a month and a half still to go till the end of the year.

In the last few months, Sharma has markedly shifted the way he approached his batting, notably in ODIs, going hard at the start and scoring at an intimidating 140+ strike rate, which has, in turn, provided a cushion to the incoming batters to have eyes in and yet not significantly impact the team’s overall run-rate.

India is playing New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the previous World Cup league match against New Zealand, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. While chasing 273 runs scored by New Zealand in 50 overs, India won the match with 12 balls left.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir: 36 dead, 19 injured after bus falls into gorge in Doda

ANI -

PM Modi launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by flagging of IEC vans in Jharkhand, guarantees time-bound saturation of flagship schemes

ANI -

‘Indians are warriors at heart; for centuries, we fought off invaders to protect our homeland’: What Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal said about fighting

OpIndia Staff -

Tahreek Muslim Shabban, which believes ‘Sharia is above life’, supports Congress in Telangana to defeat T Raja: Demands, protest against Nupur Sharma and more

Anurag -

Not a pin was manufactured? Indians remind Congress leader how Nehru destroyed Indian industries in his socialism zeal after Independence

Siddhi Somani -

After complaining about Hindus allegedly boycotting Muslims, Al Jazeera glorifies Indian Muslims boycotting American and Israeli products over Gaza war

OpIndia Staff -

Gun violence in USA claims another Indian life, doctorate student Aaditya Adlakha shot dead in Cincinnati

OpIndia Staff -

British paper uses ‘WhatsApp forward’ to say India has forced ICC to use a slow pitch for WC semifinal, Sagarika Ghose amplifies this rumour

OpIndia Staff -

‘I’m much more grateful for today’s situation, Kashmir is not Gaza’: Shehla Rashid lauds PM Modi, Amit Shah for ensuring ‘bloodless’ political solution

OpIndia Staff -

World Cup 2023: Will India exorcise the ghosts of 2019 against their tormentor, or will New Zealand reach their 3rd final in a row

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com