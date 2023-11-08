Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests terrorist Waziuddin from Chhattisgarh

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s ‘Anti-Terrorism Branch’ (ATS) has apprehended another terrorist with ISIS ideology from Durg, Chhattisgarh. The name of the terrorist who has been arrested is Waziuddin. He has been pursuing Ph.D. at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday (7th November), the ATS apprehended him from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Later, the terrorist was moved to Lucknow on transit remand.

According to information obtained by OpIndia from police sources, the arrested terrorist Waziuddin is originally from Durg in Chhattisgarh. He was pursuing his PhD at AMU. Waziuddin used to teach social science subjects (history, geography, and civics) to his junior students including Hindu students in Aligarh. He was known as ‘Ameer’ by those who embraced his ideology. The word Amir is considered the title of a king among Muslims. Waziuddin has been described as a self-radicalized terrorist.

ATS discovered inflammatory and terrorist literature on Waziuddin’s phone. He is currently being taken from Durg to Lucknow on transit remand. Attempts will be made to present him in court and obtain his remand. ATS also arrested AMU associates Abdullah Arshlan and Maaz bin Tariq earlier this week. Both are said to be self-radicalized and inspired by ISIS ideology. Waziuddin, Abdullah Arshlan, and Maaz Bin Tariq are also connected to the Pune ISIS network.

The most shocking component of the entire scenario is that two different terrorists apprehended at Aligarh Muslim University in the last two months were married to Hindu girls. Terrorist Shahnawaz, who was apprehended by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in October, married a Hindu girl in 2021. Shahnawaz’s wife was earlier known as Basanti Patel, who became Khadija Mariam after marriage.

Likewise, terrorist Abdullah Arslan, who was apprehended in the first week of November 2023, married a Hindu girl. The wife of Abdullah Arsalan is from Hathras. She is an AMU alumnus who is said to be more educated than Abdullah. The previous name of Abdullah’s wife was Kirti Sharma. Her father is a government servant. Abdullah has a criminal record. In a situation like this, information is being collected to determine how Kirti Sharma ended up in the trap of this terrorist who has now been arrested.