Bihar: AIMIM district president shot dead in Siwan, investigation underway

On 23rd December, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district President Arif Jamal was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in the Siwan district of Bihar. As per reports, he was rushed to the hospital following the incident, where he was declared dead after examination. The Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident took place between 8:30 PM and 9 PM. 40-year-old Jamal was at his fast food shop in Kutub Chapra turn in Hussainganj Police Station area when three assailants came on a bike and opened fire.

Three bullets were fired, but only one hit him in his stomach. He was first taken to Sadar Hospital but later shifted to a private hospital. The doctors at the private hospital confirmed he was dead.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM’s spokesperson, Aadil Hasan, demanded strict action against the assailants.

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون

1.बहुत दुःख के साथ सूचित करना पड़ रहा है कि सीवान AIMIM पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है।



प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि जल्द से जल्द अपराधियों की गिरफ़्तारी करके उन्हें कठोरतम सज़ा का प्रावधान किया जाए @bihar_police pic.twitter.com/jnFVv4gSIF — AIMIM BIHAR (@AIMIM4Bihar1) December 24, 2023

The police are investigating the matter to assert the reason behind the shooting. The police questioned the family members about the reason behind the incident. Furthermore, the police are taking support from other agencies.

In 2015, Jamal contested Assembly Elections from Raghunath constituency on the National Janata Party (NJP) ticket but lost. Later, he contested the Zila Parishad election and again lost in 2022.