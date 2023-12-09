A young man was killed by criminals in broad daylight in Bihar’s Nawada area by repeatedly stabbing him. They poured chilli powder into his eyes and assaulted him thirty times in a row with a knife. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Postmortem Road Shivnagar Mohalla in the Nagar police station area. He was the only son of Vasudev Prasad and his mother Savitri Devi is employed at Mandal Kara jail as a Home Guard jawan.

The crime transpired on the Nawada-Kadirganj route which is close to Kanhai Lal Sahu (KLS) government college. The victim was studying in Banaras and wanted to become a high official but returned to his home for Chhath Puja. The horrific occurrence was recorded on a CCTV camera. Notably, many individuals passed by without attempting to help the victim during the instance. Now, the matter is being probed by the authorities.

According to the information, someone called the victim’s mobile phone and asked him to come out after which he left the house and reached the place where the perpetrators who were waiting for him hurled chillies in his eyes which caused them to burn. Afterwards, they repeatedly attacked him with a knife before taking his life.

The deceased’s sister, Preeti, revealed that he was eating lunch in the afternoon when he received a call on his cellphone and departed the house after fifteen minutes and never came back, following which they received the news of his demise. The body has been taken into custody by the police and submitted for a postmortem. However, the motive behind the killing is unknown.

The local police station in-charge, Arun Kumar Singh, stated that the youth was stabbed to death and the body was sent for an autopsy. They are currently probing the incident from different angles. The CCTV footage of the area is also being examined. The culprits would soon be identified and further action would be implemented.