Sunday, December 31, 2023
Bomb threat in Mumbai ahead of New Year celebrations, police on high alert

The caller demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Siharaman.

OpIndia Staff
Bomb threat on new year's eve in Mumbai
Unknown caller threatened to blow up multiple places on New Year's Eve (Image: Business Today)
On 30th December, Mumbai Police received a threat call at around 6 PM. The unknown caller threatened to bomb several places in the financial capital of India on New Year’s Eve. As per the reports, the caller claimed that “there would be explosions in Mumbai” and cut the call.

A police spokesperson said that following the threat, several checks were conducted. So far, the police have not found anything suspicious. Further attempts to trace the caller are being made by the Mumbai Police. Quoting police officials, news agency ANI noted, “Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up.” The official said, “Police are currently trying to find the caller’s details.”

Police have also tightened the security in the city amid the New Year celebrations. As per a Hindustan Times report, around 15,000 police personnel, including from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), will be deployed on New Year’s Eve. Furthermore, Mumbai traffic police have made special arrangements to ensure a smooth traffic flow. Over 5,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic points and essential junctions to monitor the streets. Checkpoints will be established at 121 crucial points across the city, including entry and exit points, to ensure anti-social elements don’t take advantage of the heavy footfall.  

Notably, a similar threat was made via email, claiming there were bombs planted at eleven places in Mumbai. The caller demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Siharaman. However, the police shared that it was merely a hoax call. Three persons from Vadodara, Gujarat, were arrested in the matter.

