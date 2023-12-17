On 17th December (Sunday), photos and visuals of doctors allegedly consuming alcohol at a party in the dry state of Bihar started doing rounds on social media platforms. The incident of doctors partying with alcohol reportedly took place inside the guest house of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). However, it was interrupted when someone barged in with a camera.

As per reports, the party took place during the ongoing conference of paediatricians, Pedicon 2023, which is being organised at DMCH between 14-17 December.

Notably, the visuals of the alcohol party were captured on camera. The footage revealed sealed imported liquor bottles abandoned on the floor after those consuming it quickly dispersed upon noticing the camera.

After the visuals of medical professionals consuming alcohol in the dry state went viral, the Darbhanga Police sprung into action.

Speaking with India Today TV, Darbhanga’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Amit Kumar confirmed the authenticity of the viral visuals. He stated that raids were conducted at DMCH after the video emerged, leading to the recovery of three bottles of foreign-made liquor.

Kumar said, “It is claimed that a liquor party was organised on the DMCH campus. All video evidence will be examined and people concerned questioned.”

Following the viral videos, opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government’s claim of making Bihar a dry state. Sharing photographs of the incident, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav alleged that the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) served as an “adda for sharab, shabab and Kabab (hub for women, wine & dine)”. He also claimed that he saw it firsthand when he was taken for treatment while in jail.

बिहार में ग़रीबों के शराबबंदी का अलग क़ानून है और

DMCH के प्रिंसिपल और डॉक्टरों के लिए अलग क़ानून है क्या?



दरभंगा में पेडिकॉन कांफ्रेंस में शराब परोसी जा रही थी। डॉक्टर लोग लुत्फ़ उठा रहे थे, प्रशासन सोई हुई थी, आख़िर कब तक यह चलेगा??



मुख्यमंत्री जी @NitishKumar जी संज्ञान लें pic.twitter.com/vOIHVNGcRL — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) December 16, 2023

As per reports, the doctors caught in the viral frame included DMCH Principal Dr KN Mishra who outrightly denied the allegations. He claimed that he did not consume any alcohol and if anyone proves this, he will immediately leave his post.

Regarding his presence at the alcohol party caught in the viral videos, he argued that someone had misused his photo and video as people could find his photo and video somewhere.

According to him, the photo looks edited and he got information from news channels and newspapers. At the Pedicon conference, many doctors have come from Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat, for whom arrangements have been made to stay in many hotels and guest houses in the city. Now it is not possible to check their luggage, he further argued in his defence.

He added that now that the incident has come to light, they are forming three to four investigation committees. This committee will investigate and submit a report in three days as to how and by whom the liquor was brought to the guest house. Presently Pedicon is going on in the guest house in which more than 509 doctors have come from outside.

Regarding Pappu Yadav’s allegations of setting up a liquor den, the DMCH principal added that if any doctor is caught drinking or sees someone drinking then they should tell the hospital authorities. He added that the Pedicon is not an organisation of DMCH, it is organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP). In this institution, there are four times more doctors from outside Darbhanga than the number of doctors there, he added.

It is important to note that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed a ban on alcohol consumption in 2016, making it a dry state.