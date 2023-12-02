On Saturday (2nd December), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on 4th October in connection with his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. He is currently being held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

The Special Judge, MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, has asked the ED to file a reply by 6th December. The matter is now listed for hearing on the same date.

Earlier, on 28th November, the Delhi court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail application of the AAP leader in connection with a money laundering case related to the liquor irregularities case.

On 24th November, the Special Judge MK Nagpal had extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till 4th December. Appearing for the ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta had apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Sanjay Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government’s decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020. This caused losses to the state exchequer and violated anti-corruption laws.

Previously, ED has searched several locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh’s close associate, Ajit Tyagi, and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy.

In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case. He was arrested on 26th February on allegations of corruption in connection with the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s 2021–22 excise policy.

On 30th October, the Supreme Court had refused to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in this case. While denying bail, the apex court noted that a money trail of Rs 338 crore had been tentatively established in the case.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

ED filed its first chargesheet in the case in 2022. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognisance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor. The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

The liquor policy for 2021-22 was put into effect by the Delhi administration on 17th November 2021, however, it was cancelled at the end of September 2022 due to accusations of corruption. According to the agencies, the new regulation led to monopolisation and gave economic advantages to people who weren’t eligible for liquor licenses. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia and the Delhi administration have denied any wrongdoing.

The now-scrapped excise regime, according to the ED, extended an incredibly high 12% profit margin for wholesalers and nearly 185% profit margin for retailers. Further, favors were extended through cartelisation.

