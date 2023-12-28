On Wednesday (27th December), the Delhi Police lodged a case against three persons identified as Aditya Dubey, his father Sunil Dubey, and Manoj Shah for duping a former Member of Parliament for Rs 35 lakh. The complaint has been filed under sections 408, 420, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. According to the reports, the accused persons were employed as the caretakers of the former MP.

Although the former MP has not been identified, the complaint mentions that he was a former MP and MLA from the Sikta assembly constituency in Bihar’s west Champaran district.

The former MP filed a police complaint against the three in which he mentioned that he recently had bypass surgery and so had employed three attendants to look after his schedules and monetary management.

“Aditya primarily managed my banking affairs and handled other responsibilities in Patna. Manoj used to do manual banking work and other errands, including leasing the farmland for the cultivation of crops while Sunil took care of me,” the former MP mentioned in the complaint.

He stated that on 18th February, he received an SMS regarding a Rs 18,396 transaction. He told cops that his phone was with his security guard, who informed him of the transaction.

“The same message was shown to Aditya but he refused that any such transaction happened. I never used any online payment method, thus it created suspicion. I visited Delhi with my grandnephew Rohit Verma, to visit a bank in Parliament Street to meet the branch manager,” he said in the FIR.

“I asked my grandnephew to register an FIR when he got a call from Aditya Dubey who confessed his crime of making a withdrawal of Rs 1.25 lakh and requested not to pursue an FIR. But he later deleted all the chats,” the FIR read.

He also told police that Manoj was also involved in the case. Aditya and Manoj are said to have misappropriated a total of Rs 35,10,717.

The FIR against three has been filed by the Parliament Street cyber police under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating or fraud), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Further investigation is underway. Our teams are checking all the documents related to the fraud and the accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer stated.