India surpasses all other nations in literary wealth, having produced divine and profound texts that have guided life’s ways for generations worldwide. Among these, the Mahabharata stands out as a prime example.

The Mahabharata’s historical significance is widely recognised, comprising 18 Parvas (sections), one of which is the ‘Bhishmaparva.’ The world-renowned text, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, originated from this Parva.

Around 5,500 years ago, on the sacred day of Margashirsha Shuddha Ekadashi, Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of the Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. This day has since been commemorated worldwide as Gita Jayanti.

This year, Gita Jayanti falls on 22nd December. On this auspicious day, it’s an opportune moment to delve into the significance of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a revered scripture in Hinduism.

Background

Arjun – son of Pandu was standing in despair in the middle of the battlefield at Kurukshetra. He said to Lord Krishna, “How can I bear to launch an arrow against my kin, including my brothers? It is unthinkable for me to aim my bow at my grandfather Bhishma.” Upon uttering these words, Arjuna’s bow, Gandiv, slipped from his hand. Overwhelmed by turmoil, Arjuna lost his courage and sat down in a state of distress.

Observing the distraught state of Kunti’putra’s son Arjun, also known as Parth, Lord Krishna bestowed upon him divine wisdom. The sacred teachings that flowed from the divine lips of the Almighty were none other than the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Upon hearing the entirety of the Gita, Arjun was reinvigorated with a renewed sense of strength and determination.

Lord Krishna tells him, “तस्मात् उत्तिष्ठ कौन्तेय युद्धाय कृतनिश्चयः” which means “O Son of Kunti, Arjun, get up and make a firm determination to fight.” On hearing this, Arjun got ready for the battle, picked up his bow Gandiv in his hand and the truth triumphed after the fierce battle of Kurukshetra.

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the profound wisdom imparted by Lord Krishna to Arjun, transcends religious boundaries, serving not just Hindus but all of humanity. On the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti, let us explore how the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita illuminates the path to living life meaningfully.

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is the way to live life

The Bhagavad Gita transcends the bounds of a mere scripture, embodying a philosophy for life. It elevates an individual to the essence of true humanity. The teachings of the Gita represent an ‘eternal truth’, timeless and universally applicable. That is, beyond the past, the future and the present.

The ideas expressed in the Gita hold true and remain consistent across all ages. Pandurang Shastri Athavale, the founder of the Swadhyaya Movement, often cited the Gita’s teachings, remarking, “Man may be poor, man may be restless, man may be sick, man may be unclean, but man can never be untouchable.” The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita endows us with the ability to perceive humanity from a human-centric perspective.

Within the vast expanse of Hindu Vedic Sanatan Dharma, numerous texts exist, yet the Gita holds a unique significance. It is revered as the essence of the Vedas and Upanishads. The Gita imparts a comprehensive message on how to live life across all facets of human existence.

In the Gita, Arjun symbolises humanity, posing questions about life to Lord Krishna on behalf of all human beings. The Gita portrays human existence as a battlefield, where each individual must engage in their struggles. Its core message is to advance without retreat in this battle of life.

Unlike many religious texts that dictate specific do’s and don’ts, the holy Gita guides by illuminating the correct path, while granting individuals the liberty to make their own decisions. Comprising 700 verses across 18 chapters, the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita is segmented into three distinct sections: Karmayoga, Gyanayoga, and Bhaktiyoga.

The soul and karma are eternal

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita delves deep into the essence of the soul, a level of introspection unmatched by any other scripture in the world. In the realm of modern science, the soul is often equated to a form of energy.

This scientific view aligns with the principle that energy can neither be created nor it can be destroyed; but it remains constant, eternal. It can only be converted from one form to another. Electricity is also a form of energy.

We use it by transforming it into many forms. Modern science also considers the soul to be energy. What science is thinking right now, the same thing was proposed by Lord Krishna 5500 years ago.

In the 23rd verse of the second chapter of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna has said,

नैनं छिन्दन्ति शस्त्राणि नैनं दहति पावकः ।

न चैनं क्लेदयन्त्यापो न शोषयति मारुतः ।। 2-23।।

It means that this soul, akin to energy, remains impervious to any weapon’s strike, cannot be scorched by fire, remains unaffected by water, and is not dried by air. It is an entity that is eternally indestructible.

In the 22nd verse of the second chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna has said,

वासांसि जीर्णानि यथा विहाय

नवानि गृह्णाति नरोऽपराणि ।

तथा शरीराणि विहाय जीर्णा-

न्यन्यानि संयाति नवानि देही ।। 2-22।।

It means that just as a person discards old clothes for new ones, the soul similarly sheds an aged and worn body to adopt a new one.

Modern Science and the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita have similar information about energy! Science asserts that energy cannot be destroyed but merely transformed from one form to another. Remarkably, this same principle was articulated in Hindu scriptures thousands of years ago.

The Gita proclaims that the soul is indestructible and eternal, it cannot be killed, it merely transitions from one body to another. This concept, along with many others found in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, has been validated by scientific discoveries much later. Consequently, the world’s eminent and insightful scientists engage in studying and researching the Bhagavad Gita and the Vedas.

Regarding dietary choices, Lord Krishna elucidates in the Gita that while one is free to consume any food, the nature of one’s diet will influence their thoughts. This ties back to the overarching principle of karma. The Gita explicitly advocates for the practice of nishkam karma, which refers to selfless action, performed without attachment to its outcomes.

Lord Krishna has said in the Gita,

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥ 2.47

It means that humans are entitled only to perform their duties (karma), not to claim entitlement over the results of these actions. One should not be preoccupied with the thoughts of the outcomes of their deeds.

Lord Krishna emphasises the significance of nishkam karma (selfless action). He teaches that actions performed with expectations lack purity, whereas selfless deeds are inherently fruitful.

Moreover, the Bhagavad Gita serves as a comprehensive guide in various aspects of human life, ranging from the corporate sphere to the realm of science. The precise and timeless teachings of the Hindu scripture prove invaluable across multiple domains, including personal development and politics.

From figures like Oppenheimer and Steve Jobs to Narendra Modi and Swami Vivekananda, many great minds have been influenced by a singular, profound book: The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Our exploration here merely skims the surface of this vast reservoir of wisdom.

Engaging with the Gita wholeheartedly can unveil the mysteries of the world. It is an immense ocean of knowledge, and on this Gita Jayanti, we have only glimpsed a fraction of its depth.