Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Bali tradition is practiced since ancient times': Giriraj Singh asks if restrictions on sacrifices...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Bali tradition is practiced since ancient times’: Giriraj Singh asks if restrictions on sacrifices at Shyama Mai temple extend to Bakrid

"I admire the Muslims who make it a point to consume only halal meat. Now Hindus should demonstrate a similar commitment to their own religious tradition," Singh said.

OpIndia Staff
Hindus should give up 'Halal', consume only 'Jhatka' meat, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh after Bihar bans sacrifices at Shyama Mai Temple
Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks Hindus to eat 'Jhatka' meat only
28

The Bihar State Religious Trust Council has issued a directive prohibiting offering sacrifices at Darbhanga’s Shyama Mai Temple. Locals are taking to the streets in protest of this order. Giriraj Singh, a Bihar MP and Union Minister from Begusarai, has also objected to this directive. He has questioned whether Bakrid can be subject to the same restrictions placed on sacrificers at the Shyama Mai temple. 

“Offering sacrifices is a part of our religion as well,” said Giriraj Singh, the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department in the ministry headed by Modi. According to him, Sanatan has been practicing sacrifices since the beginning of time. He asserted that only jhatka meat should be consumed by Hindus.

Speaking in his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai on Sunday (December 18, 2023), he said that he ‘appreciates’ Muslims who are dedicated to their religion. Those Muslims have decided that they will consume only Halal meat. Hindus should also show a similar commitment to their religious traditions, Singh said.

“I admire the Muslims who make it a point to consume only halal meat. Now Hindus should demonstrate a similar commitment to their own religious traditions. The Hindu way of slaughter is jhatka. Whenever Hindus perform ‘bali’ (animal sacrifice), they do so in a single stroke. As such, they must not corrupt themselves by eating halal meat. They must always stick to jhatka,” he said.

He asserted that to preserve their faith, Hindus should only consume Jhatka meat. “Don’t eat meat if you fail to find it,” he said. Additionally, he revealed that the Sanatan method of sacrifice involved a single act of killing called ‘Jhatka’. In contrast, the animal in halal is killed slowly. It is not appropriate for Hindus to consume this kind of meat and violate the traditions. 

He administered an oath to the people present in the meeting that they would all eat Jhatka meat only and would not eat Halal meat. He urged the young people to visit the temple in the evening. He said that there is no better religion than Sanatan in the whole world.

Singh administering oath (India Today)

Remarkably, Giriraj Singh recently demanded in a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the state bans the sale of halal goods, just like Uttar Pradesh does.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government took a decisive step against the illegal issuance of ‘Halal Certificates,’ issuing an order prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of food products bearing the halal certification. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the UP government’s decision as well. She stated that food certification should only be performed by government agencies and not by non-governmental organizations.

The BJP was embroiled in a squabble, with opposition leaders condemning the move. Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for banning Halal products, accusing them of causing a divide between communities.

Giriraj Singh thanked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the investigation into ‘Halal Products’ at the time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Hamid Ansari used to help gangster Mukhtar Ansari despite being the Vice President’: BJP MLA Sushil Singh

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Adhir Ranjan, A Raja and more: Lok Sabha suspends 33 more MPs for misconduct during Winter Session, total suspension stands at 46

ANI -

‘We are a part of Sanatan Dharma’: Descendant of Nihang, who performed Havan in 1858 at Babri structure, gets permission to organise Langar in...

OpIndia Staff -

Half of Bengal’s population will one day speak Urdu: Old video of Kolkata Mayor thanking Mamata Banerjee for making it second language goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Ashok Gehlot ruined Rajasthan’s economy, left a debt of Rs 5.37 lakh crore on the state, failed to boost GDP

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and recruiter Habibullah alias Khan Baba killed by ‘unknown gunmen’ in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Thousands join Baloch march against genocide as it organises sit-in vigil at Dera Gazi Khan

ANI -

Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi’s family plunged into financial crisis as brother Mahesh fights for his life, future of family’s only child in jeopardy

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Times of India eulogises Joseph Stalin, the communist dictator who killed millions, as ‘The Man of Steel’ 

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Brothers Sufiyan and Mahtab strangle sister Sheeba to death for love affair with Hindu boy, body dumped in canal

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com