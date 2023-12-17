On Saturday (16th December), Firdous Ali, a native of Assam, was arrested by the Kadavanthara Police for the brutal rape and assault of an elderly woman near the Ernakulam North Railway Station in Kerala. The victim woman is in her 50s. She remains hospitalised following the heinous crime that occurred on 13th December.

According to the Kadavanthara Police, Firdous Ali, a resident of Assam, lured the victim, who was seeking a job at the North railway station, with promises of monetary assistance. The incident unfolded near the Ponnurunni railway track around 5:30 PM.

According to reports, accused Firdous Ali, who had recently been released on bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, took the woman to a deserted area near the railway track. There he raped and assaulted her. Subsequently, he abandoned her by the railway track.

The victim woman was rescued by the local residents. She was found bleeding heavily with injuries to her genitals and bite marks on her body. She was promptly rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Despite the severity of the assault, her condition is reported to be stable.

Accused Firdous Ali was taken into custody on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The police, led by Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C Jayakumar, managed to track down the accused after his mobile phone, initially switched off, was later turned on. The Kadavanthara Police have invoked Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against Firdous Ali in connection with the rape case.