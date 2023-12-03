On 3rd December, in a poignant gesture, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered the victims of the catastrophic Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. Instead of boasting about the electoral success as he heads to another win in Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan delivered a heartfelt byte reflecting the impact of the tragedy that claimed thousands of lives.

#WATCH | On the anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy, Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan says, "Such a tragedy should never get repeated. To make sure of this, there should be a balance between development and the environment. I pay my tributes to the victims of this tragedy." pic.twitter.com/NjGJ39iN6x — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

In the statement in Hindi, he said, “Even today, we shudder while remembering the night of 2nd and 3rd December. The MIC gas leak took the lives of thousands of brothers and sisters, including little children. I cannot forget the scene when brothers and sisters carried their children and ran for their lives on the streets. Many animals, including buffaloes, were affected to the extent that their stomachs burst. Many people fell while running and left the world forever. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them.”

CM Chouhan added, “We must be determined not to let no other city become another Bhopal. Such a tragedy should not be repeated. We all need to work, not just for Madhya Pradesh and the country, but for the world in this direction. In pursuing economic progress, we should not play with Mother Nature in a way that nature swallows us. Thus, we must establish a balance between development and the environment. This Earth is for everyone, including humans, insects, animals and birds. It should be safe for everyone and should remain liveable for future generations. All these efforts will have to be made in Madhya Pradesh, the country, and the world.”

Speaking about the recent address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP28 in Dubai, he said, “Recently, PM Modi talked about necessary steps to be taken to save the Earth in Dubai. India will treat that path. Madhya Pradesh will also make every possible effort to ensure the environment is not harmed. Going forward, let us balance development so that it does not become fatal for us.”

Earlier, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Bhopal gas tragedy has snatched away many precious lives from us. I pay my tearful tribute to all those who lost their lives untimely in this most horrific tragedy. It is our prayer to God that such a dark night should never be repeated again and that society should never have to face such a terrible tragedy.”

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

On the intervening night of 2nd December and 3rd December in 1984, deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant and enveloped the city. It caused immense loss of life and long-term health issues. Thousands of people died during the night and lakhs others suffered injuries, and long term health problems.