On Thursday (December 7), Borivali railway police arrested a man named Moinuddin Ansari in Malwani for allegedly murdering his wife over refusing to give him money for alcohol. The 42-year-old accused reportedly hit his 26-year-old wife Parveen Ansari with a bamboo stick. The dead body of the victim was found with multiple injuries at her home. A TOI report, however, says that the victim’s body was found near the railway tracks at Goregaon East.

The police said that the accused Moinuddin Ansari is an alcoholic adding that he was tracked down to Malwani in the Malad area and arrested. To nab the accused, police had formed three teams.

“Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable. Our probe found he used to fight with her over money for alcohol. On Thursday, he picked up a fight with her on the same issue and thrashed her,” the police said.

The couple got married in 2005 and had two children and were residing in Malwani with a relative.

Reportedly, Moinuddin Ansari’s wife used to work, and he would take money from her to buy alcohol. He brutally assaulted his wife late on Wednesday as she refused to give him money to consume alcohol. He allegedly hit her with a bamboo stick before fleeing the illegal shanty. When the neighbours found her body, they called the police at around 7:30 pm. The victim had her face, throat, and legs were covered in various injuries.