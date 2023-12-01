The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently made modifications to its official logo, replacing the term “India” with “Bharat” and inserting a colour image of Dhanwantari, the Hindu god of healing and medicine. A controversy around the move has erupted with many on social media opposing the move.

Several netizens pointed out that medicine is a profession beyond religion, while others opined that the BJP government is somehow trying to impose Hindutva. Meanwhile, the modified logo now appears on the website of the NMC.

NMC website home page featuring its new logo

Reacting to NMC’s modified logo, an X user wrote, “What’s more saddening is NMC logo now will have Ayurveda founder Dhanvantari a kind of alternative medicine pic in its logo for Modern medicine in India.”

Another one wrote, “NMC (National Medical Commission of India) has changed its logo replacing its previous Ashoka emblem to Dhanvantari, known as Physician of Devas, An avatar of Vishnu, God of Ayurveda. Congrats to NMC for taking our modern medicine to 1000 years backwards and taking us back to old dark ages of religious pseudoscience.”

NMC (National Medical Commission of India) has changed its logo replacing its previous Ashoka emblem to Dhanvantari, known as Physician of Devas, An avatar of Vishnu, God of Ayurveda.



One X user wrote, “NMC cannot be religious! Being a Doctor is beyond any religion. This logo is not acceptable!”

Another X user found NMC’s updated logo “highly objectionable” and claimed that the BJP is introducing Hindutva in medicine. “New logo of NMC is highly objectionable. BJP Govt. trying to introduce Hindutva in medical education which entirely defeats the scientific and evidence based approach of modern medicine,” the X wrote.

One Dr. Sumeet Shah wrote, “This is in bad taste. Should be reversed immediately @NMC_IND I don’t support the use of any kind of religious symbols on the logo of scientific or national organisations which represent the country & all communities.”

This is in bad taste. Should be reversed immediately @NMC_IND



Another one wrote, “The National Medical Commission of India, the apex “scientific” body that regulates medical education and medical professionals has silently dropped the Ashoka State Emblem from it’s logo, replacing it with an image of the Hindu God Dhanvantri. Shame on NMC to change the logo – Let’s not mix science with religion.”

The National Medical Commision of India, the apex "scientific" body that regulates medical education and medical professionals has silently dropped the Ashoka State Emblem from it's logo, replacing it with an image of the Hindu God Dhanvantri .



NMC’s alteration in its logo received a positive response from Ayurvedic doctors and a section of netizens.

“Heartiest congratulations @NMC_IND using Dhanvantari and Bharat in logo. Another step to part away colonial mindset. This not Hinduism but respecting and being proud of culture, Indian knowledge system @IMAIndiaOrg should appreciate,”an X user wrote.

One Abhishek Garg wrote, “Historic step by @NMC_IND by incorporating updating their logo. This is Bharat, going back to it’s roots. Medicine and medical education has a long history. Dhanvantari symbolises medical history dating back to time of SamudraManthan. यह हमारा भारत है।”

Historic step by @NMC_IND by incorporating updating their logo. This is Bharat, going back to it's roots.

Medicine and medical education has a long history. Dhanvantari symbolises medical history dating back to time of SamudraManthan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association has written to the NMC, stating that the new logo is “unacceptable modern to the medical fraternity.”

“The new logo gives the wrong message and will harm the scientific and secular nature of the Commission. Members of the profession have already raised their voice against this unacceptable move, and we strongly condemn the decision and demand immediate action,” the letter reads.

Kerala IMA letter to NMC chairman

Even though a section of doctors and social media users in general have expressed their dismay over the inclusion of the Hindu deity in the NMC logo, however, it is pertinent to note that the previous logo of the National Medical Commission also featured an image of Dhanwantari. The image of Dhanwantari seen in the old logo was black and white. The commission has now added a slightly bigger and more colourful image of the deity.

NMC old logo (L) and new logo (R)

About Dhanwantari

Dhanwantari appeared during Samudra Manthan, holding the Kalash full of Amrit in one hand and the sacred book of Ayurveda in the other, according to Hindu scriptures. According to renowned experts on the subject, on the day of Dhanteras, when the devas and asuras conducted the Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) for Amrit, Dhanwantari, the physician of the Gods and an avatar of Vishnu appeared carrying a jar of the Amrit (elixir). Notably, since October 2016 the Modi government initiated the observance of National Ayurveda Day on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti or Dhanteras.

About NMC

As per the National Medical Commission’s website, it was established by an act of Parliament known as the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which went into effect on September 25, 2020, via a gazette notification dated 24.9.2020. NMC replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).