On Thursday, December 21, the Odisha unit of BJP took offence to a video of social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani talking to BJD leader VK Pandian on Jagannath temple premises. Reacting to the video, Odisha BJP questioned how a “promoter of beef consumption like Jani” was granted access to Jagannath temple premises.

Calling for immediate action, the BJP demanded that a case be registered against Pandian and Jani under IPC Section 295 A and both be arrested immediately.

The Odisha unit of BJP shared a screenshot of Kamiya Jani’s old video where she is seen promoting “beef dishes” alongside a snippet from the current video in question that showed Kamiya Jani promoting the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad along with BJD leader Pandian. The party wrote, “The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the sentiments of Odia and the sanctity of Jagannath Culture! Those responsible must face swift and severe consequences.”

— BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) December 21, 2023

Odisha BJP General Secretary Jatin Mohanty echoed similar sentiments as he said, “Social media influencer Kamiya Jani is a promoter of beef consumption. As per the law of Srimandir, no beef-eater could enter the temple without ‘prayaschita’ (penance). VK Pandian has made a crime by facilitating the entry of Kamiya into the temple. The incident has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus and devotees of Lord Jagannath.”

“We demand that the government should take immediate action against VK Pandian and Kamiya Jani. The temple administration should also seek an apology before the people of Odisha for allowing the incident to happen. As per the rituals of Srimandir, the temple should be sanctified after due consultation with Puri Shankaracharya and all the priests. Otherwise, BJP will move to court seeking justice in this regard,” Mohanty added.

Kamiya Jani, meanwhile, took to Instagram to respond to the controversy. In her Instagram story, the social media influencer wrote that she has never eaten beef.

“As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India and what a privilege it’s been. Woke up to this strange article in newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me yet but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten beef. Jai Jagannath,” Kamiya Jani wrote.

Screengrab of Kamiya Jani’s Instagram story

It may be noted that while Kamiya Jani has said that she has never eaten beef, her channel has on several occasions promoted restaurants and places that sell beef items.

Meanwhile, BJD leader VK Pandian and Srimandir Temple Administration have not reacted to the controversy yet.