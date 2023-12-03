At least nine people were killed and twenty-six others were wounded when unknown assailants reportedly opened fire on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas region, which is located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The tragedy happened on the Karakoram highway in the Hudur district of Chilas which is a well-known tourist destination.

Rescue sources revealed that the gunshots caused the bus to catch fire, injuring many, including women and children, some of whom are in critical condition. The driver lost control and it crashed with an approaching truck which led to an accident as well. Arif Ahmad, a Diamer Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) verified the information.

Arif Ahmed stated, “An unfortunate incident occurred in which a cowardly act was done, targeting a bus which set off from Gahkuch in Ghizer.” According to the official, three corpses were unidentified while five had already been recognised. Subsequently, he established that one more injured individual passed away, bringing the total number of people who lost their lives to nine.

He mentioned, “Most of the people belong to all of Pakistan, including Kohistan, Peshawar, Ghizer, Chilas, Roundu, Skardu, Mansehra, Swabi and one or two people from Sindh.” According to him, the “cowardly act” resulted in the killing of two Pakistan Army soldiers and the injuries of one Special Protection Unit member.

Police officials were the first to arrive at the scene and move the injured as well as those who passed away, Diamer Superintendent of Police Sardar Shehryar said. He shared that the driver of the automobile that had slammed with the bus was killed and that the four-wheeler was on fire. “The rest of the cars there were secured and moved from there in the form of a convoy. The location was secured as well to collect evidence”, he said.

A statement from the office of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan denounced the “cowardly act of terrorism.” It further stated that a comprehensive investigation was being carried out and that a special team had been assembled to look into the matter.

During a press conference, Gilgit Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone criticised the assault as well. He, however, added that the government’s tally showed 16 injuries and 8 deaths.

Following the proscribed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s breakdown of its truce with the government last year, there has been a noticeable increase in terror activities in Pakistan in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies released data in September that indicated the number of militant attacks in August was the highest monthly total in nearly nine years.