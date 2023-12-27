Following the Karnataka administration’s order mandating the use of ‘60% Kannada’ on all signboards at the earliest, a violent language row erupted on 27th December (Wednesday) in Bengaluru. Several pro-Kannada activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held violent protests across the city demanding that shopkeepers and vendors make an immediate transition and use Kannada on their signboards.

Stone pelted, hotels and property vandalized by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Sadalli gate near Kempegowda International Airport. The group is demanding that the rule be implemented with immediate effect where Kannada name boards for business establishments

As per the govt order, the font size of the Kannada text in the signboards will have to cover at least 60% of the entire signage, while English can occupy the rest 40% space. Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar confirmed this while talking to the media.

As per visuals of the protest and media reports, some pro-Kannada protestors hurled stones and vandalised shops, hotels and other properties. Additionally, some activists tore down English signboards while others defaced the signages of business establishments by spraying black ink to cover English letters on their signboards. Many signages attacked had Kannda text on them, but it was in smaller text, not occupying 60%, causing the anger.

Taking to X, India Today journalist Nabila Jamal questioned the failing Law and order situation in Bengaluru. She pointed out that Pro Kannada groups unabatedly carried out a total vandalism spree across central Bengaluru. They smashed English Signboards and vandalised property in full public view while cops struggled to maintain order.

What has happened to law & order in Bengaluru???



Pro kannada groups on a total vandalism spree across central Bengaluru. Smash English Signboards & vandalise property in full public view.. cops struggle to maintain order!!

Speaking with Republic, a visitor said, “I am terrified… If people are coming from outside how they will understand Kannada? It is a total failure of law and order, the state government is responsible.”

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) and other pro-Kannada groups staged a protest at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR). According to reports, KRV activists led a march from Sadahalli Gate at Kempegowda Airport to Cubbon Park.

In addition, members of the Narayan Gowda faction within KRV vandalised hotel signboards and billboards along the roads.

According to reports, the protestors held the Kannada flag in hand (red and yellow flag) and began marching towards the prominent areas of Bengaluru where they stormed into businesses and tore down English signage. To contain the escalating law and order situation, the law-enforcement agencies took measures and deployed a large number of police personnel, especially near protest sites and Kempegowda Airport.

Police officials used lathi-charge and detained some of the protesters to control the situation after which the rampage reportedly stopped.

The violent protest by Pro-Kannada groups took place approximately 48 hours after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body in Bengaluru, issued a directive. The directive mandated that business establishments must use 60% Kannada on their signboards while giving them a deadline of 15 days, failing which their license would be cancelled.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath had said, “Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28. Accordingly, shopfronts that do not use the Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then their licence will be cancelled.”

Bengaluru encompasses 1,400 km of main and secondary roads. A survey will be conducted to identify businesses that have complied with the regulations pertaining to the use of the Kannada language on their signboards.

The BBMP’s order came in the backdrop that on 22nd December, pro-Kannada groups held demonstrations at the famous Chikpete market in Bengaluru, heckling and targeting Marwari shop owners because their establishments carried signages with English in bold letters and Kannada in small font.

Earlier in October, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had warned that everyone residing in the state must learn the Kannada language, claiming that everyone living in Karnataka is a “Kannadiga”.