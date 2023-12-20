The office of Commissioner of Police (CP), Greater Mumbai has issued preventive orders under CrPC Section 144 in all areas falling under its jurisdiction from Wednesday (20th December) to 18th January 2024.

Regular preventive orders issued under CrPC section 144 in all areas under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police from 20th December 2023 to 18th January 2024. pic.twitter.com/55Gs4fPS54 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

The order issued on 18th December comes ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

The order by the CP office raises alarm over likelihood of use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders by terrorists/anti-national elements.

The order states that VVIPs could be the target and such elements might endanger the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

“It has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same,” the order reads.

Except for aerial surveillance by the Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by the Deputy Police Commissioner, no flying activities of drone, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, Para Motors, Hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc are allowed.

Those found in violation of these orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Similar security measures are undertaken every year by the Mumbai Police. From 3rd December to 17 December 2022, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies.

Restrictions were imposed from 30th December 2021 to 7th January 2022 in view of Covid-19 and to ban New Year celebrations in public and private places.