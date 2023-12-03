In a high-stakes battle in the Kamareddy constituency of Telangana, BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated K Chandrasekhar Rao of BRS and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy in a close fight. In a triangular fight, he garnered 66,652 votes while his competitors KCR and Revanth Reddy got 59,911 and 54,916 votes to finish in second and third positions respectively.

While the Congress party has won the assembly elections in Telangana defeating the ruling BRS, the defeat of the state Congress chief has come as an embarrassment for the party, as he was the top contender for the CM’s post. Notably, there were 39 candidates in the constituency.

Following his victory, the businessman-turned-politician KV Ramana Reddy thanked the people of Kamareddy. He tweeted, “This victory belongs to all the people of Kamareddy constituency.”

ఈ విజయం కామారెడ్డి నియోజకవర్గ ప్రజల ప్రజలందరిది pic.twitter.com/bGLlHGOF6G — Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy BJP (@kvr4kamareddy) December 3, 2023

Kamareddy assembly constituency is part of the Nizamabad district. Gampa Govardhan of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won this seat last time, in the 2018 elections.

Notably, KCR has twice served as the Chief Minister of the newest-formed state and has been in power since June 2014. On the other hand, it is being claimed that Congress state Chief A Revanth Reddy is leading the race for Chief Ministership if Congress forms its government in the state, as per the current trend seems highly likely, even though he has lost the elections.

As a result, after his triumph, he is being projected as a ‘giant killer’ who has defeated the outgoing and possibly the next CM of Telangana indicating a ground swell and emergence of leaders for the saffron party in the Southern state.

He is @BJP4Telangana candidate from Kamareddy … Sri Venkataramana Reddy . He defeated present CM Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao & @INCIndia leader Sri Revant Reddy in an epic battle . A giant killer in true sense .

Congratulations . pic.twitter.com/Ny0JuydDzD — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 3, 2023

Meet BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana, the giant slayer of these elections, who defeated both sitting CM KCR and incoming (hopefully) CM Revanth Reddy, from Kamareddy in Telangana. BJP will not just win big in Lok Sabha, it will also storm to power in Telangana, next time. pic.twitter.com/rJDcjjU2Li — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 3, 2023

This is Venkata Ramana, newly elected BJP MLA from Kamareddy defeating both sitting CM KCR and incoming CM Revanth Reddy! Dare say North versus South anyone?? #Kamareddy #NorthvsSouth pic.twitter.com/0eMlW8X20M — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) December 3, 2023

Hailing his victory, Former Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Please don’t ignore this great man! BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana defeated both the sitting CM of Telangana, KCR, and Congress CM candidate, Revanth Reddy from the Kamareddy Assembly seat. This is a major victory which is not being discussed at all!”

Please don't ignore this great man! BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana defeated both the sitting CM of Telangana, KCR and Congress CM candidate, Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy Assembly seat. This is a major victory which is not being discussed at all! pic.twitter.com/2snVEXTVTd — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 3, 2023

BJP’s Telangana state President G Kishan Reddy tweeted, “It’s Saffron Wave in Kamareddy. Hearty Congratulations to Shri Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy @kvr4kamareddy on winning the Kamareddy seat. It is extremely heartening that our Kamareddy Candidate, Shri Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy has defeated both the Telangana CM KCR and the President of the Telangana Congress, Shri A. Revanth Reddy. This shows that the BJP candidates have the Telangana people’s support and can humble any leader of any stature.”

As per the current trend, Congress is set to win Telangana, defeating the ruling BRS. Congress is winning 64 seats, against 39 by BRS. BJP is winning 8 seats, 1 more than 7 expected to be won by AIMIM.