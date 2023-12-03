Sunday, December 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy emerges as a giant slayer, defeats CM KCR...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Telangana: BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy emerges as a giant slayer, defeats CM KCR and Congress CM candidate A Revanth Reddy

Congress state Chief A Revanth Reddy is leading the race for Chief Ministership in Telangana, even though he lost his seat

OpIndia Staff
BJP's KVR Reddy trumps outgoing CM KCR and Congress state President Revanth Reddy in a triangular close fight
BJP's KVR Reddy trumps outgoing CM KCR and Congress state President Revanth Reddy in a triangular close fight(Image Source - Twitter)
9

In a high-stakes battle in the Kamareddy constituency of Telangana, BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated K Chandrasekhar Rao of BRS and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy in a close fight. In a triangular fight, he garnered 66,652 votes while his competitors KCR and Revanth Reddy got 59,911 and 54,916 votes to finish in second and third positions respectively. 

While the Congress party has won the assembly elections in Telangana defeating the ruling BRS, the defeat of the state Congress chief has come as an embarrassment for the party, as he was the top contender for the CM’s post. Notably, there were 39 candidates in the constituency.

Following his victory, the businessman-turned-politician KV Ramana Reddy thanked the people of Kamareddy. He tweeted, “This victory belongs to all the people of Kamareddy constituency.”

Kamareddy assembly constituency is part of the Nizamabad district. Gampa Govardhan of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won this seat last time, in the 2018 elections. 

Notably, KCR has twice served as the Chief Minister of the newest-formed state and has been in power since June 2014. On the other hand, it is being claimed that Congress state Chief A Revanth Reddy is leading the race for Chief Ministership if Congress forms its government in the state, as per the current trend seems highly likely, even though he has lost the elections.

As a result, after his triumph, he is being projected as a ‘giant killer’ who has defeated the outgoing and possibly the next CM of Telangana indicating a ground swell and emergence of leaders for the saffron party in the Southern state.

Hailing his victory, Former Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Please don’t ignore this great man! BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana defeated both the sitting CM of Telangana, KCR, and Congress CM candidate, Revanth Reddy from the Kamareddy Assembly seat. This is a major victory which is not being discussed at all!” 

BJP’s Telangana state President G Kishan Reddy tweeted, “It’s Saffron Wave in Kamareddy. Hearty Congratulations to Shri Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy @kvr4kamareddy on winning the Kamareddy seat. It is extremely heartening that our Kamareddy Candidate, Shri Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy has defeated both the Telangana CM KCR and the President of the Telangana Congress, Shri A. Revanth Reddy. This shows that the BJP candidates have the Telangana people’s support and can humble any leader of any stature.”

As per the current trend, Congress is set to win Telangana, defeating the ruling BRS. Congress is winning 64 seats, against 39 by BRS. BJP is winning 8 seats, 1 more than 7 expected to be won by AIMIM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com