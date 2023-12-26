Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tigeress resting on a wall in UP’s Pilibhit creates a frenzy, draws massive crowds to catch a glimpse of the big cat

As per reports, the tigress was either injured or sick. She climbed the wall and sat there till the time forest department officials came and rescued her. She was distressed as she remained calm and did not react to the crowd standing at a distance.

Forest department officials rescued tigress in distress from Athkona village in UP
Forest department officials rescued tigress in distress from Athkona village in UP (Image: SS from viral videos)
On 26th December, the forest department rescued a distressed tigress who climbed on a wall of a Gurdwara in Athkona village in district Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh. The adult tigress came out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forest. A video of her sitting on the wall while hundreds of villagers watched her from a distance went viral on social media.

Several netizens expressed their worry for the tigress as there was a large crowd around watching it.

While others said the tigress appeared sick.

As per reports, the tigress was either injured or sick. She climbed the wall and sat there till the time forest department officials came and rescued her. She was distressed as she remained calm and did not react to the crowd standing at a distance.

The front department was informed about the tigress on the morning of 26th December. The officials rushed to the village and cornered off the area using a net before the rescue operation began to ensure the safety of the tigress and the villagers. After reaching the village, the officials took around ten hours to rescue the tigress. The tiger reserve’s veterinarian, Daksh Gangwar, checked her health. It is unclear if the tigress will be taken in for recovery by the forest department or if it will be released in the forest immediately and kept under observation till it recovers.

