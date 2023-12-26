On 26th December, the forest department rescued a distressed tigress who climbed on a wall of a Gurdwara in Athkona village in district Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh. The adult tigress came out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forest. A video of her sitting on the wall while hundreds of villagers watched her from a distance went viral on social media.

Several netizens expressed their worry for the tigress as there was a large crowd around watching it.

Hope the UP Forest Department is able to safely rescue this Tiger which came out of the Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district and decided to rest on a wall. Biggest challenge is to shield the Tiger from the crowd and the never ending craze for a selfie video @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/EUZEFMD8xY — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 26, 2023

While others said the tigress appeared sick.

A clear case of a diseased Tiger straying out of the forest.

The animal should be checked for CDV (Canine Distemper Virus) infection. Prognosis is grave.

VC: SMForward https://t.co/BzmjG5VPno pic.twitter.com/vcnb4uleeD — Saket Badola (@Saket_Badola) December 26, 2023

As per reports, the tigress was either injured or sick. She climbed the wall and sat there till the time forest department officials came and rescued her. She was distressed as she remained calm and did not react to the crowd standing at a distance.

A tiger on a wall. But it’s real. The most difficult thing in such situation is to control humans not the wildlife. Scene is from nearby area of Pilibhit. Via @KanwardeepsTOI pic.twitter.com/IE8eXS1Brm — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 26, 2023

Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest… pic.twitter.com/lvGWH7VHmb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2023

The front department was informed about the tigress on the morning of 26th December. The officials rushed to the village and cornered off the area using a net before the rescue operation began to ensure the safety of the tigress and the villagers. After reaching the village, the officials took around ten hours to rescue the tigress. The tiger reserve’s veterinarian, Daksh Gangwar, checked her health. It is unclear if the tigress will be taken in for recovery by the forest department or if it will be released in the forest immediately and kept under observation till it recovers.