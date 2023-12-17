Sunday, December 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Woman files for divorce 2 years after marriage, gets husband’s job after he...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Woman files for divorce 2 years after marriage, gets husband’s job after he died

The High Court has decided that Sarita's standing as the deceased's lawfully wedded wife is unaltered and allowed for her compassionate appointment.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Amar Ujala
Image via Amar Ujala
15

In Uttarakhand, a woman got her husband’s job after he died, even though a divorce case was going on. The Uttarakhand High Court awarded the woman named Sarita compassionate appointment, who had filed for divorce from her husband Hari Sevak because of their problematic relationship, reported The Times of India.

Sarita filed for divorce in 2015, barely two years after the wedding in 2013, alleging that he used to abuse her. Her husband worked as a watchman at a Tuberculosis (TB) hospital in Nainital. However, he died in 2019 when he was 40 years before the legal battle was settled.

Sarita promptly applied for a compassionate appointment in the post occupied by her late husband. Amit Kumar, Hari’s brother objected to the move and cited his right to the same because of the ongoing divorce proceedings. He also went to the High Court, but he also passed away in October. The High Court has now decided that Sarita’s standing as the deceased’s lawfully wedded wife is unaltered and allowed for her compassionate appointment.

Sarita’s lawyer Prabhat Bohra informed, “Class 12 pass-out Sarita was married to Hari in February 2013 when she was 26. Hari was a heavy drinker and due to his habit, their relationship became so strained that Sarita was forced to file a divorce case in 2015.” He elaborated that the majority of family conflicts are settled through counselling at the mediation centre. Therefore, even after filing for divorce, the couple’s status as husband and wife is maintained by the courts until the matter is concluded.

“For the compassionate appointment, the first and foremost claim is always of the wife of the deceased government servant. Moreover, the mess that her brother-in-law created, has now come to rest due to his demise. The hospital’s chief medical superintendent is directed to consider her claim for a compassionate appointment within six weeks,” the single bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit stated after considering the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com