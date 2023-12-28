Thursday, December 28, 2023
West Bengal: College girl receives love letter on college letterhead with Principal’s signature

The viral letter bearing the seal of the college and principal Sudip Chattopadhyay's signature sparked an uproar. Subsequently, the principal informed the police about the matter. Moreover, the girl and the accused youth were also called along with their families. According to the local media reports, the accused wrote this letter by scanning an old notice, sealed and signed.

(Image via Anandabazar)
A strange case has emerged from East Burdwan, West Bengal wherein a love proposal written on the letterhead of a college for a girl went viral online. The principal’s signature is also stamped on the letterhead. It is mentioned in the letter that a former student of the college has been long attracted to a fifth-semester student at Gushkhara Mahavidyalaya. However, since the girl is not responding to his romantic advances, he is unable to focus on his studies.

The letter dated 25th December 2023 read, “A fifth-semester student studying in Guskara College is informed that for quite some time an ex-student of our college has developed a soft spot for you, in short, has fallen in love with you. But you are not giving any reply, due to which he is not able to concentrate on his studies. I sincerely request you, please do something so that our student does not face any problems in future, and can study properly.”

Meanwhile, principal Sudip Chattopadhyay said, “Two female students and an ex-student confessed to us that they were the ones behind the incident. But he did it by forging the seal and signature of the college. They apologized and gave bond. He promised that such an incident would never happen. We have not specifically filed an FIR thinking about their future. However, the entire matter has been reported to the police.”

The girl said that the ex-student sent her this letter over WhatsApp and that she jokingly shared it in her status but deleted it after a while. However, it quickly went viral. The student stated in writing to the college that the college and the principal had nothing to do with this incident. The college letterhead has been altered.

