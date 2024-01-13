Sunday, January 14, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: 2,500 folk artists to perform on 100 stages, artists from over 15 countries to stage Ramlila

The Culture Department is making extensive preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22

ANI
48

The Culture Department is making extensive preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. To make the event unique and unforgettable, 2,500 folk artists will perform on 100 stages in Ayodhya on January 22, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday.

Besides, over 5,000 artists from across the country and the world will perform in Ayodhya over a period of 70 days from January 14 to March 24.

Artists from over 15 countries will stage Ramlila during this period. Also, 25 Ramlila troupes from Uttar Pradesh and 10 from other states will showcase the grandeur of the Tretayug through their performances, added the offical statement.

On January 22, Lord Ram will be seated in his divine and majestic temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will be accorded a grand welcome on the occasion. For the performance on 100 stages by 2500 artists on January 22, a rehearsal will take place on January 21. Additionally, artists at many other locations will spread the fragrance of Indian culture through their performances.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide a platform for both new talents and established artists to perform.

Over 5,000 artists will perform at 10 public locations over a period of 70 days. The finalized locations for the cultural programs include Bharatkund, Suryakund, Guptar Ghat, Jhunki Ghat, Badi Devkali, Gulabbadi, Ramghat Halt- Saptarangi Bridge, near Saket Petrol Pump, Parag Dairy, and near Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, read the official statement further.

In Ayodhya, artists from Uttar Pradesh and other states will participate. In Tulsi Udyan, Haryana’s Rakesh Ganguli will present Shiv Stuti, Odisha’s Ashok Behera will present Shriram Natya, Maharashtra’s Yashwant Madhav, Tamil Nadu’s T.S. Morgan, and Punjab’s Jaswant Singh will present Jhumar. The team led by K.S. Satyanarayana from Karnataka will present a Bal Yatra of the entire Ramayana. In addition to this, there will be presentations by many other artistes as well.

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, MP and film actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, and Kanhaiya Mittal, will present their performances on the evening of January 22 from 5 to 8 PM. Malini Awasthi and Ravi Kishan’s program will take place at Tulsi Udyan.

On Ram Ki Paidi, Sharma Brothers from Ujjain and Kanhaiya Mittal from Chandigarh will present their performances. Ram Katha Park in Nagpur will witness a presentation by the Watekar Sisters.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

