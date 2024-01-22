A Guinness World Record was set at Maharashtra’s Chandrapur ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai” in Hindi.

The Guinness World Record event took place on Saturday night (20th January) in Chandrapur’s Chanda Club grounds. During the function, Maharashtra Minister Mungantiwar was also present. On Sunday morning (21st January), Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni from Guinness World Records presented Mungantiwar with the document validating the record-setting achievement.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Thousands of diyas lit up in the shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at Chanda Club Ground in Chandrapur, ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/TsU7SeCttz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay organised the event at Chandrapur, which drew a large crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, as well as consecrate the Ram Lalla idol today on 22nd January. Over 7,000 people, including politicians, film stars, and business leaders, have arrived at Ayodhya to attend the inauguration ceremony, which will mark a moment of significant cultural and religious significance that has long been aspired for.

The inauguration ceremony will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, with PM Modi presiding over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla Idol. The Pran Pratishta Ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and end at 1 PM.