Guinness World Record: Over 33000 diyas lit up in Maharashtra ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to write ‘Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai’

The Guinness World Record event took place on Saturday night (20th January) in Chandrapur's Chanda Club grounds.

Maharashtra: 33000 diyas lit up to write 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' to set World Record ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
Image- ANI
A Guinness World Record was set at Maharashtra’s Chandrapur ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai” in Hindi.

The Guinness World Record event took place on Saturday night (20th January) in Chandrapur’s Chanda Club grounds. During the function, Maharashtra Minister Mungantiwar was also present. On Sunday morning (21st January), Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni from Guinness World Records presented Mungantiwar with the document validating the record-setting achievement.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay organised the event at Chandrapur, which drew a large crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, as well as consecrate the Ram Lalla idol today on 22nd January. Over 7,000 people, including politicians, film stars, and business leaders, have arrived at Ayodhya to attend the inauguration ceremony, which will mark a moment of significant cultural and religious significance that has long been aspired for.

The inauguration ceremony will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, with PM Modi presiding over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla Idol. The Pran Pratishta Ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and end at 1 PM.

Searched termsRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha
As per a news report published by Tamil daily Dinamalar on Sunday (21st January), the DMK-led-Tamil Nadu government had reportedly given 'unofficial verbal directive' to temples against conducting special prayers and offering Annadanam  on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voiced her concerns about the repression of religious festivities and the infringement of Hindus' rights by the DMK-led state government.

