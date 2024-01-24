Wednesday, January 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBengal: ED raids absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali in PDS scam...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bengal: ED raids absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence in Sandeshkhali in PDS scam case

Earlier on January 5, ED officials were attacked when they were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district.

ANI
ED raids Sheikh Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali
ED raids in TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house, image via TV9 Bangla
16

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case. Shahjahan is presently absconding.

The ED officials were accompanied by central forces during their operation.

Earlier on January 5, ED officials were attacked when they were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district.

Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader’s supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The loyalists circled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area. They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials. Two ED officials were injured in the incident.

While the BJP gunned for the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming a complete of law and order in the state, the TMC said the locals responded to provocation from the central agency sleuths.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned the state Home Secretary and DGP to Raj Bhaban and sought the arrest of the absconding TMC leader at the earliest. However, several days have passed since and the TMC leader continues to be in the wind.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the attacks.

The raids against TMC leaders were being conducted in connection with the alleged ration scam in the state. Former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick is already behind bars in connection with this case.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsED raids Bengal, TMC leader PDS scam
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Can Pran Pratishtha bring dead bodies back to life? SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha rituals

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla idol carved out of 2.5 billion years old black granite stone from Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

How Muslims had planned to not let Hindus enter ‘Muslim area’, demanded Aadhaar cards: What BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Jain revealed

OpIndia Staff -

‘Vessels of friendly countries welcome’: Maldivian Foreign Ministry confirms Chinese ‘research’ vessel heading to the archipelago for docking

OpIndia Staff -

Bharat Ratna awarded posthumously to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur a day before his 100th birth anniversary, PM Modi welcomes the decision

OpIndia Staff -

FTII Pune students put up ‘Remember Babri’ posters a day after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, clash with members of Hindu outfits after they burn...

OpIndia Staff -

‘No Ram leher’: Rahul Gandhi a day after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

As Western media maligns India over Ram Mandir, here’s how Greece reclaimed churches turned into mosques under Ottoman rule

Anurag -

Balbir Singh, first ‘Karsevak’ to attack Babri dome converted to Islam to atone for demolition: Karsevaks dispel long-running lie of Islamist-leftist media

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Bulldozer action in Mumbai: Illegal constructions of the accused razed after Islamists attack Hindus in Mira Road during Ram Mandir rally

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com