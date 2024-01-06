Saturday, January 6, 2024
Updated:

Delhi: Girl troubled by one-sided love of her cousin Abdullah burns him to death by pouring petrol, deceased had slit his vein on her engagement

According to the authorities, the girl might have perpetrated the criminal act as a result of the deceased's strange fixation on her, causing lots of trouble for her

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image from India Today
Representative Image via India Today
A young woman doused her cousin in petrol and set him ablaze in Delhi’s Wazirabad, according to reports. The deceased Abdullah had a one-sided love affair with the accused who is his uncle’s (mother’s brother) daughter. She allegedly committed the crime to get rid of his eccentric obsession with her. On 5th December, the police filed a First Information Report under the murder section. The dead body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and no one has been arrested yet.

According to a police officer, the victim was employed as a delivery boy for an online retailer and resided in the Sangam Vihar neighbourhood with his family members. His uncle’s family also lives in the vicinity. On the fateful day, the perpetrator sent him a message inviting him to her house when no one was there. She made him sit on the sofa and left under the guise of bringing tea. However, after some time she brought petrol in a bottle and poured it on Abdullah before lighting a match.

He hurriedly fled the place and ran onto the street and started removing his clothes, but by that time he already sustained severe burns. Locals reported the incident to the Police Control Room (PCR) after managing to put out the fire. He was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in critical condition and passed away in the early hours of 6th January while receiving medical treatment. The authorities initially filed a case of attempted murder which was then changed to murder. The investigation is at present underway.

According to the authorities, the girl might have perpetrated the criminal act as a result of the deceased’s strange fixation on her, causing lots of trouble for her. However, they are also looking into other possibilities, such as whether he lied to trick. They have seized the CCTV footage of the area and Abdullah’s phone is also being scrutinised.

Police videotaped the final statement before his life ended in which he charged the girl with putting petrol and setting him on fire. He did not, however, provide an explanation for the same. A senior police officer participating in the inquiry disclosed that Abdullah’s one-sided affection for the girl has been established at this point in the probe. He added that the man had slashed his hand’s vein during her engagement ceremony some time ago and she was going to get married soon.  

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

