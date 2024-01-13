Sunday, January 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRam Mandir: Doors to be installed by January 19, process of cleaning, grinding stones...
News Reports
Updated:

Ram Mandir: Doors to be installed by January 19, process of cleaning, grinding stones for third floor underway

The intention of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and the building construction committee is that as much work as possible should be completed before the programme on January 22

ANI
consecration
Eventual look of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Image Source: CNN)
57

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir on January 22, the work of installing doors in the temple has reached its final stage, while the process of grinding and cleaning the stones for the third floor is underway at a fast pace.

The intention of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and the building construction committee is that as much work as possible should be completed before the programme on January 22, given that all the work will be done on a war footing.

Dharam Veer, the artisan who is constructing these doors, said that 16 doors have been placed so far and 4-5 more are yet to be placed. “All work will be completed by January 19,” he said.

“I am feeling immense joy by working for Lord Shri Ram. The way we installed the gold studded doors on the main gate of the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala, there was enthusiasm and joy in our minds. It is a very difficult task to express in words. I consider myself very fortunate that I am working for my Ramlala,” he added.

Doors are being made for the third floor of the temple in Ramsevak Puram of Ayodhya. The beautiful carvings on these doors are mesmerising to the eyes.

The work of grinding and cleaning the stones for the construction work of the third floor of the temple is going on at a fast pace.
25 male workers have come from faraway places and are doing their work with great enthusiasm while singing Ramdhun and calling themselves very lucky.

Geeta, a labourer, told ANI “We have been working with 25 women for more than a year. We are working with great joy and heart. We are very happy that we got the opportunity to help in the construction work of Shri Ram Mandir. In the future, when our children will also see this, they will be happy that our mother has made a small contribution to this construction work.”

Labourer Lal Shankar Katara said that we have been working with 25 people for the last year. The work of construction of the second floor of the temple has been completed. We are doing the work of grinding and cleaning the pillars of the third floor. These stones are lifeless.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra’ will leave from Chitrakoot on January 15. The Yatra will start from Bharatkup, Chitrakoot via Prayagraj and will reach to its destination Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the pran prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRam Mandir Ayodhya
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -
In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, Milind Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide. 
News Reports

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -
The milk of the Punganur cow has a rich medical benefit and higher fat content which may range from 5 to as high as 8 percent while that of other breeds it ranges between 3 to 3.5%. The average milk yield of the breed is 546 Kg per lactation. It is highly draught resistance breed.

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by 15th March at high-level core group meeting of the two countries in Male

‘Hamas can have peace in five minutes. Bring back our hostages’ – Jerusalem Deputy MayorFleur Hassan-Nahoum in conversation with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -

This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in: Eknath Shinde after Milind Deora left Congress to join his party

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Tayyub, Nazir Khan arrested for slitting throat of 15-year-old girl before hanging her body on a tree

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott Maldives: Superstar Nagarjuna cancels trip to the archipelagic nation, to visit Lakshadweep instead

OpIndia Staff -

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Principal of Kalaburgi’s Maulana Azad government school accused of forcing students to clean toilets and do gardening at his house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

‘If Modi says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it’: Milind Deora after joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -

Months after Diwali, Delhi air continues to be in ‘severe’ condition, a look back at how the Hindu festival was blamed for it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com