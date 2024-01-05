Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot in the Sutardara locality in the Kothrud area of Pune on Friday (5th January) by unknown miscreants. The incident sent shockwaves through the city. 46-year-old Sharad Mohol was immediately taken to the Sahyadri Hospital first and then to the Sassoon Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead. He was attacked allegedly over a financial dispute within his gang. Sharad Mohol is accused of killing an Indian Mujahideen terrorist Qateel Siddiqui when lodged in the Yerawada Jail in Pune in June 2012.

Sharad Mohol was passing through the Sutardara area of Kothrud when three to four unidentified accused miscreants on bikes fired bullets towards Mohol. The accused fled after the firing.

A team of Kothrud police reached the spot and an investigation is underway. The police have identified Sahil, also known as Munna Polekar, residing in Sutardara, as the primary suspect. An investigation has been launched to apprehend him and his accomplices. A mob of 500 to 1000 people was present at the Sassoon Hospital in the evening as this news spread.

Supporters of Sharad Mohol gathered in Sassoon Hospital. Image Source: Maharashtra Times

Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar said, “Prima facie, it is suspected that the attack on Sharad Mohol was the fallout of an internal rivalry within his gang over a financial dispute.”

Senior police inspector Hemant Patil of Kothrud station said, “Three to four unidentified assailants fired two rounds at Mohol from close range at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30 p.m. Mohol sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital. Police teams have been dispatched in search of the assailants.”

Sharad Mohol’s wife Swati Mohol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2023. BJP leader Chandrakanth Patil and Pune’s mayor Murlidhar Mohol were present in that program. Swati Mohol is the President of the Swarad Foundation in Kothrud. According to reports, the couple used to do some social work in this area through this foundation.

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This incident will not lead to a gang war anywhere in the state nor will there be any law and order problem. The notorious gangster was murdered by his accomplices over some internal dispute. Whoever the goons are, the government always works in a manner to eliminate them. So no one would try to wage such a gang war in the state after this incident.”

A Brief History of Sharad Mohol

Sharad Mohol was from a village in Mulshi taluka. He grew up under very poor conditions. His parents were farmers. Sharad Mohol was earlier working as a driver of gangster Sandeep Mohol. However, after the murder of Sandeep Mohol in Pune, Sharad Mohol entered the world of crime.

In the 1990s and 2000s, many gangs in Pune used to collect ransom from various businessmen and entrepreneurs. Adolescent teenagers from various wrestling akharas of villages near Pune were directly recruited into these gangs. Paud, Pirangut and Mulshi areas led in numbers in these gangs.

Seventeen years have passed since the fatal event in 2006 when Sudhir Rasal from the Marne Gang was murdered by Sandeep Mohol of the Baba Bodke Gang. Following Sudhir Rasal’s killing, a violent gang conflict erupted in Pune. In retaliation for Rasal’s murder, members of the Marne gang targeted and killed Sandeep Mohol.

Sandeep Mohol. Image Source: Policenama

The murder of Sandeep Mohol was the turning point of Sharad Mohol’s entry into Pune’s underworld. After Sandeep’s murder, the gang war in Pune increased drastically. Sharad Mohol took over the Baba Bodke gang after Sandeep Mohal’s murder. He avenged Sandeep’s murder in 2010.

Kishor Marne. Image Source: The Indian Express

In January 2010, Sharad Mohol killed Kishor Marne. Kishor Marne was the head of the Marne gang. He was the mastermind of the Sandeep Mohol murder. Sharad Mohol was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for Kishor Marne’s murder. He was later released on bail. After this, Sharad Mohol was charged with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping. He was also arrested by the police. But he would commit a crime, go to jail, and come out.

Did Sharad Mohol kill an Indian Mujahideen terrorist in jail?

During one such trip to jail, Sharad Mohol was lodged in the Yerawada Jail in Pune. There he allegedly had an altercation with an inmate over some minor issue. That inmate was none other than the Indian Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Qatil Jafar Mohammad Siddiqui alias Sajjan alias Sajan alias Shahzada Salim alias Qatil Siddiqui. During the German bakery bomb blast, Qatil had tried to place a bomb near the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati in Pune. The ATS investigation had revealed that he was an Indian Mujahideen terrorist. He was also allegedly involved in the Bangalore Chinnaswamy stadium blasts and Delhi Jama Masjid blasts.

Qatil Siddiqui. Image Source: The Hindu

One day, somebody among the incarcerated convicts in the Yerawada Jail managed to enter the Anda Cell where the Indian Mujahideen terrorist was lodged. He strangulated the terrorist with a drawstring of Bermuda pants and killed him on the spot. Sharad Mohol and his gang member Alok Bhalerao were the suspects in this murder that took place on 8th June 2012. Both were acquitted in this case in 2019. The case went on trial for eight years, with several witnesses examined, but both were eventually acquitted after some witnesses withdrew.

Social Work with wife and murder on marriage anniversary

The charge of killing a terrorist inside the jail gained a social image for Sharad Mohol. After coming out of jail, he started frequently appearing in public programs. He started sharing the stage with some local political leaders. Meanwhile, he also started a foundation called the Swarad Foundation for ‘Social Work’. His wife joined the BJP in April 2023. However, his exposure to the criminal world was still intact in some or other form. Today, Sharad Mohol was killed on his marriage anniversary allegedly over some internal financial dispute within his gang.

Swati Mohol joined the BJP. Image Source: Policenama

The Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ based on gang wars in Pune is loosely based on the gang war between the Baba Bodke gang (which later converted into the Mohol gang) and the Pintu Marne gang. It is directed by Pravin Tarde. Its Hindi remake ‘Antim’ featured Salman Khan.