The three accused arrested in the IIT-BHU gang rape case were reportedly involved in 3 other cases of molestation on the campus. The accused visited the campus regularly and looked for ‘opportunities’ where they could carry out such sexual assaults. An analysis of their call records and CCTV footage has revealed that the accused were often on the IIT-BHU campus during the night.

According to the Indian Express report, police shared that the 3 accused have admitted to 3 other cases of molestation during the interrogation. 2 days before their arrest, another girl had complained about a similar incident to the proctor’s office. Even though the accused have admitted to 3 cases, police said that they received complaint about only one other incident.

Earlier, on 31st December (Sunday), the Police arrested all three accused in the alleged gang rape incident of a female IIT-BHU student near her hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi in November this year. The Crime Branch and Lanka police station arrested the three accused from the Susuwahi area.

The arrested accused were identified as Kunal Pandey (28) from Brij Enclave Colony Sunderpur, and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan (20) and Saksham Patel (22) from Jivadhipur Bajardiha.

The arrests took place two months after a female student was allegedly disrobed at gunpoint, gang-raped by three unknown men, and recorded the incident. It had triggered a massive protest on the campus with thousands of students staging a protest against the sexual assault incident.

The 3 accused, found to be workers of Bharatiya Janta Party, were swiftly expelled by the party after their names came to the fore. The party removed the three workers after they were arrested in connection to the gang rape of an IIT-BHU student. The development was confirmed by BJP’s Varanasi district chief Hansraj Vishwakarma.

Earlier, party’s student wing, ABVP, had released a statement demanding strict action against the perpetrator. They also demanded that those who were harbouring the accused should be arrested.