Tuesday, January 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIndia says notice issued to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac "not related to her work",...
News Reports
Updated:

India says notice issued to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac “not related to her work”, has “violated visa rules”

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) notice of the MHA was issued to her on 18th January

OpIndia Staff
Vanessa Dougnac (source: IndiaTV)
17

Reports quoting Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the subject of French journalist Vanessa Dougnac‘s visa violation was discussed with the French side both before and during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit.

As per reports, the government has said that the notice issued to the journalist was “not related to her work” and clarified that she had “violated visa rules”.

The same was conveyed by India to the French delegation during bilateral talks. This comes exactly a week after a notice was issued to Dougnac reportedly asking why her OCI card should not be withdrawn.

As per a report by The Print, the notice was issued over her “malicious” work which has created a “biased negative perception” of India and over alleged violation of visa rules.

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) notice of the MHA was issued to her on 18th January. A response was sought from her by 2nd February.

Dougnac has also cooperated with relevant authorities, reports claim. Moreover, Kwatra said that France appreciated India’s “frame of reference” to look at the case through a lens of rules compliance.

“People are free to do what they are accredited to do in a given space. But here I think the principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state under which they come,” he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, a group of 30 foreign correspondents residing in India signed an open letter to MHA expressing their “deep concern” for Dougnac.

“Ms Dougnac, who has lived in India for more than two decades and is highly regarded as a senior journalist covering South Asia, has cooperated with the relevant authorities in an effort to remove any misunderstanding,” the letter read.

The letter was signed largely by French and Western media including The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and more.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsemmanuel macron, france, french
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com