Iowa caucuses: Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of US Presidential race, puts weight behind Donald Trump who scored record-breaking votes

Vivek Ramaswamy has withdrawn his candidacy from the race for US President following a lack of votes in the Iowa caucuses. “It is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight. It is just a hard fact that we are gonna have to accept,” he said.

This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024

“As of this moment, we are going to suspend this Presidential campaign,” the Indian-American businessman said. Ramaswamy congratulated former President Donald Trump for winning the Iowa caucuses.

Ramaswamy also endorsed Trump saying that the latter will have his full backing for the presidency. “Tomorrow, I will join Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire to share our vision for the country’s future,” Ramaswamy said.

The Indian-American entrepreneur said that he will work to make sure that Donald Trump is the next President of the United States.

Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses with 51.1% votes gaining 20 delegates followed by Ron DeSantis at 21.2%, Nikki Haley at 19.1% and Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.7%.

Ramaswamy has been a firebrand US Presidential candidate with his outspoken campaigning and debates grabbing eyeballs and making headlines in the US and beyond.

Ramaswamy was often questioned about his religion and how he would appeal to the largely Christian populace as a non-Christian leader. The underlying message of his campaign was better to speak the truth and lose than lie and win.

Meanwhile Trump as reportedly won every county in Iowa. It is said that no Republican has ever won a contested Iowa Caucus by more than 12.8%, a record broken by Trump by 30%.

“Every other candidate needs to drop out, follow Vivek Ramaswamy’s example tonight, and rally behind Trump or else you’re a Democrat,” wrote investigative journalist Laura Loomer on X.

Trump supporters and Republicans are rejoicing on social media marking his victory in the caucuses as the return of the former President of the United States.