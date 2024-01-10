The daughter of martyr Kar Sevak Sanjay Kumar Singh from Muzzafarpur in Bihar has been invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on 22nd January. Karsevak Sanjay’s family is delighted to have received this invitation. The family had devoted themselves to the Ram temple for the previous 32 years. Sanjay Kumar’s wife also is said to have dedicated her life to Ram Mandir and died on Ram Navami in 2019. She wanted to see the Ram temple being built but now her daughters are happy to see their parents’ dream come true.

In 1990, like other Kar Sevaks, Sanjay Kumar Singh also left his house with great enthusiasm with the dream of building the Ram Temple. But he did not know that he wouldn’t return home back to his family. Bullets were fired at the Kar Sevaks by the police on the orders of Mulayam Singh Yadav govt and one of those bullets hit Sanjay Kumar Singh, resulting in his death.

The family says that Sanjay Singh’s body wasn’t brought to their house for final rituals. His daughters were just 2 years and 45 days old at the time. After Sanjay Singh died, his wife struggled to raise her two daughters. Today, when Sanjay Singh’s daughter Kriti received the invitation, she was overjoyed. According to Bhaskar’s report, Kriti cried and claimed that her father’s desire had come true, thus she was extremely happy.

Kriti said, “Father gave his life for the temple. At that time I was only 45 days old and my elder sister was two years old. Mother brought us up with great difficulties. I had no idea our father was no longer alive. When we grew up, our mother told us that our father had sacrificed his life for the Ram temple. I was very sad to know this at that time. But our mother kept saying that his dream would be fulfilled. Mother also prayed for the Ram temple. She died on Ram Navami in the year 2019.”

Earlier, a detailed account of the struggle faced by Sanjay Kumar Singh for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was reported by OpIndia. The detailed report can be read here.

