Monday, January 22, 2024
Ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Mexico gets its first Ram Mandir

The temple was inaugurated after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed by an American priest with Mexican hosts and the idols brought from India.

ANI
Ram Mandir in Mexico (Image Source: Indian Embassy in Mexico)
On the eve of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Queretaro, a city in Mexico, got its first Lord Ram temple on Sunday. The temple was inaugurated after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American priest with Mexican hosts and the idols brought from India.

The ceremony was held amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora which reverberated throughout the venue.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico said on X, “First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico.”

It added, “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.”

Meanwhile, the Shree Ram Temple Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.
Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

