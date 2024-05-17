A sensational case of dispute and a brutal attack concerning homosexual partners in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has come to the fore. One of the individuals who said that he was in a gay relationship, attacked his partner with a sharp knife and then tried to commit suicide on 15th May. The accused also was reported fled from the spot. However, his statement has now been obtained by the police amid the ongoing investigation.

BIG BREAKING: Homosexual partner Mohd Zunaid sl¡ts the thrσat of Mohd Saif with a shaπp kn¡fe and then sl¡ts his own veins in Barabanki, UP.



While Saif is in critical condition and has been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Center, Zunaid has been arrested.



Reportedly, Saif had… pic.twitter.com/qRFqzRWQLi — Treeni (@TheTreeni) May 17, 2024

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on the 15th of May in Rasulpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The accused identified as Mohammed Zunaid has been in a homosexual relationship with Mohammed Saif for the past two years. On 15th May, Zunaid asked Saif to meet him out of the village. During the meeting, the duo engaged in some verbal brawl which later escalated resulting in the heinous incident.

The accused, Zunaid took out his knife and attacked Saif by slitting his throat. Saif tried to resist the attack and also screamed for help. The accused further attempted to commit suicide and flee from the spot as Saif lost consciousness. Reports mention that Zunaid slit his wrist and ran away from the spot.

The villagers meanwhile heard the screams of Saif who had become unconscious by the time they reached to help him. The villagers saw Saif struggling for life in the pool of blood and immediately took him to the hospital. They also informed his parents about the incident. Saif is alive and is being treated by the doctors who have referred him to the Lucknow Trauma Center.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint filed by the parents of Saif, a police case has been filed against Mohammed Zunaid who was in a homosexual relationship with victim Mohammed Saif. Zunaid is believed to have been arrested by the police and is being interrogated in the case.

Further investigations are underway.