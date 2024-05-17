Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeNews Reports“Swati Maliwal ka Sach”: AAP attacks its own Rajya Sabha MP after video from...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Swati Maliwal ka Sach”: AAP attacks its own Rajya Sabha MP after video from the day of the “assault” at CM’s house goes viral

This is the first time that AAP has taken the stand against Maliwal in the assault case contradicting the earlier stand of the party as AAP MP Sanjay Singh had said that Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident

ANI
8

In a fresh twist in the Swati Maliwal assault case, Aam Aadmi Party has attacked its own Rajya Sabha MP over a purported video clip from the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the day of the alleged assault.

In a post on social media platform X, AAP stated, “Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal’s truth).” The post refers to a news story with a purported video clip of the Rajya Sabha MP and security personnel at CM Kejriwal’s house on May 13. Delhi Police say that the video is yet to be authenticated by them.

Notably, this is the first time that AAP has taken the stand against Maliwal in the assault case contradicting the earlier stand of the party as AAP MP Sanjay Singh had said that Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed “strict action” in the incident, adding that the party is “with Swati Maliwal.”

Earlier, in reference to the same video clip, Swati Maliwal attacked an anonymous person dubbing him a “political hitman” and said he had started efforts to save himself.

She also said that the ‘truth’ will be revealed once the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime,” alleged Maliwal in a post on X.

“Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” she added in her post.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal and the details of the FIR have revealed shocking details.

In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal’s personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”

According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

“I went inside the camp office and called CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him,” the FIR read.

“I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room and sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me,” Maliwal said.

“He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs,” she said.

“I repeatedly told him…that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault. I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me,” Maliwal detailed.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) /341(Punishment for wrongful restraint)/354B Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe /(506 Punishment for criminal intimidation/509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kanpur: Faiz Malik poses as Ankit Thakur to befriend a minor Hindu girl; rapes her, attempts to kill her after she refuses to convert...

OpIndia Staff -

Barabanki: Zunaid slits throat of his gay partner Saif after a minor fight and later attempts to commit suicide, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Horror unfolding in madrasas, dargahs, Mosques: 6 horrifying cases of sexual abuse and rape reported in the past 15 days

Siddhi Somani -

‘You think you can save yourself?’: Swati Maliwal calls out Bibhav Kumar after being assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence, says CCTV footage will show the...

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai college implements uniform dress code, Islamists cry foul over ban on hijab and burqa on campus

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai shares a 2007 report to claim Congress govt did not focus on minorities: Here is how that very article betrays his propaganda

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Slapped 7-8 times, pulled my shirt up, repeatedly kicked me in pelvis’: Read horrifying details of Swati Maliwal’s FIR against Kejriwal aide

OpIndia Staff -

At least keep the honour of my beard: Mohammad Shahid kills his 18-year-old daughter by slicing her throat for having an affair

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat Police busts terror module planning to kill prominent political leaders across the country, 3 including a maulvi arrested

ANI -

Dalit man who came from Switzerland under Dhruv Rathee’s influence to join Bharat Jodo Yatra recalls how he was mistreated, says commoners were asked...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com