A 36-year-old father was arrested by the authorities in Mumbai’s Kurar over the charges of sexually violating his two minor daughters for the last three years and getting them pregnant, reported The Indian Express. The victims are identified as 13 and 14 years old. The younger daughter had also been brutally beaten by him using a belt when she resisted his abhorrent actions. They lost their mother around ten years ago after which the accused, who is a driver by profession, took a second wife.

The girls alerted their neighbours and grandmother about their ordeal, but nobody offered any assistance. The perpetrator eventually ended up in jail when the matter was reported to the police with the assistance of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The two girls lost their mother about ten years ago, according to the authorities and were raised by an aunt in Nalasopara for five years before she too left following her marriage.

He used to rape them in the absence of their stepmother and threatened to kill the girls if they disclosed their horrifying situation to anyone. Their aunt had visited them recently when the two broke down and shared their trauma with her. The former was shocked and terrified by what she heard. She then informed a nearby acquaintance who subsequently made contact with a social worker who is also a Mahila Sangharsh Samiti member with the aid of another individual.

The social worker, who is the complainant in the matter unveiled, “The two told me their entire story while continuously weeping. They also told me that besides sexually abusing and assaulting them, their father also used to ask them to bring their friends home and convince them to give him pleasure. I took the girls to the police station. Their medical examination report indicated sexual assault. At the hospital, doctors also found out that the two are pregnant by over 50 days.”

The cops captured the offender in response to her accusations. Meanwhile, sections 376 (2)(f) (when rape is committed on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, are invoked against him.