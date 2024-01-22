Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (22nd January 2024) addressed the nearly 7,000 guests including seers and saints of Sanatana Dharma at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Humare Ram aa gaye hain (Our Ram has arrived),” he said as he began his address. The PM added that he has a lot to say but is falling short of words.

PM Modi said, “Our Ram Lalla will not live in the tent anymore.” And with this, the crowd broke into loud chants of Jai Shri Ram and applauds.

“Our Ram Lalla will live in the Bhavya Mandir now,” he said.

In a passionate and emotional address, PM Modi sought forgiveness from Shri Ram saying, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today…”

“I believe that Shri Ram today will forgive us,” he said.

Recalling the moments inside the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum), he said, “This moment is divine, this time is pure, this atmosphere, this energy is Shri Ram’s blessing to us.”

PM added, “The sun of 22 January 2024 has brought with it a new light. This is not just a date on a calendar, but rather a new wheel of time has been set into motion.”

He said that by breaking the barrier of slavery, the nation has stood up and has derived courage from its history.

“This moment, this date will be discussed even 1000 years from now. It is such a big blessing of Shri Ram that we are all living this moment,” PM said.

“Today all directions, day and night are all complete. Wherever work is done in Ram’s name, Hanuman Ji is definitely present there,” the PM said paying obeisance to Hanuman and Hanuman Garhi temple.

“I pay my pranams to Hanuman, Hanuman Garhi, Janaki, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughna and Mother Saryu,” he said.

PM Modi said, “I am witnessing the Divine presence whose blessings have made this work possible. Those powers are all present around us at this very moment. I bow down to them.”

Recalling Shri Ram’s exile in Treta Yuga, PM said that His exile back then was for 14 years but in Kali Yuga, his exile was for 500 years.

PM Modi also lauded the Supreme Court for its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in 2019. “I congratulate the Supreme Court that it upheld the dignity of justice.”

PM Modi expressed pride over the fact that the Ram Mandir was built as per due judicial and legal procedure.

PM Modi said that the entire country is celebrating Deepavali today as today evening, Ram Jyoti will be lit in every house. He also recalled his visit to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also paid tribute on behalf of the nation to the kar sevaks, seers and Ram Bhakts “whose work and sacrifice brought us to this fortunate day”.

“They achieved the epitome of sacrifice and penance. We are indebted to the uncountable Ram Bhakts, kar sevaks and seers,” he said.