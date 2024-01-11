Thursday, January 11, 2024
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti meets with a huge road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, escapes unhurt

Visuals show the front end of the vehicle, towards the driver's side, severely damaged.

ANI
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti escapes unhurt in car accident in Anantnag in Kashmir (source: Economic Times)
1

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti survived a road accident that left the driver of her vehicle injured on Thursday.

The incident took place in J-K’s Anantnag district this afternoon.

Visuals show the front end of the vehicle, towards the driver’s side, severely damaged.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J-K today. The former CM and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries,” PDP Media Cell said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

