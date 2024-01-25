Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (25th January). The PM inaugurated several development projects during this visit. After the inauguration, the PM also addressed a public meeting. At the event, PM Modi inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore, including railways, roads, oil and gas, and urban development and housing. PM Modi also mentioned the Ram Mandir and remembered former UP CM Kalyan Singh. There was great enthusiasm among the people at PM Modi’s first rally after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In his speech, PM Narendra Modi said, “What can be a bigger privilege in life than your love and faith? I am overwhelmed by your love. This time in the day is the busiest time for mothers and women, but leaving everything behind, mothers and sisters came to give blessings, and kudos for this. On 22nd January, I had Darshan of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham and now I am getting Darshan of the public here. Today, western UP has also received projects worth more than 19 thousand crores for development.”

Remembering Uttar Pradesh’s former chief minister Kalyan Singh, PM Modi said, “I congratulate all my family members of western UP including Bulandshahar. Brothers and sisters, this region has given the country a son like Kalyan Singh, who dedicated his life to both the Ram cause and the national cause. Wherever he is today, he must be very happy to see Ayodhya Dham. It is our good fortune that the country has fulfilled the dreams of people like Kalyan Singh and many others like him, but we still have to increase our speed to fulfil his dream of building a strong nation and true social justice. For this, we have to work together.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added, “In Ayodhya, I had said that the work of consecration has been completed and now it is time to give new heights to the prestige of the nation. We have to pave the path from God to the country and from Ram to the nation. Our goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047 and if the goal is big, then every means have to be mobilised. Everyone has to try together. Building a developed India is also not possible without the rapid development of UP. For this, we have to awaken every force, from the farm barn to knowledge, science, industry and enterprise. Today’s event is another step in this direction.”

The ruling class ignored UP for decades after the independence

PM Modi further said, “For a long time in the decades after independence, development in India was limited to only a few areas, a large part of the country remained deprived of development. In this, Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s largest population resided, did not get much attention. This happened because those who ran the government here for a long time behaved like rulers. The way to keep the people in deprivation, to divide the society seemed to them the easiest means to retain power, for which many generations of Uttar Pradesh have suffered, but at the same time, the country has suffered a great loss. When the largest state of the country is weak then how can the country be strong?”

PM Modi also gave a detailed account of how Uttar Pradesh, and especially Western Uttar Pradesh, benefited from various schemes and infrastructure projects. He said, “Today work is going on on two big defense corridors in India. One of them is being built in western UP. Today the National Highways are developing rapidly in India. Many of these projects are being built in western UP. Today we are connecting every part of UP with modern expressways. India’s first NaMo Bharat train project has started in western UP. Many cities of UP are connecting with the metro facility. UP is becoming the hub of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. When Jewar International Airport is ready, this area is going to get a new strength.”

PM Narendra Modi said, “Due to the efforts of the government, today, Western Uttar Pradesh is becoming one of the major centres of employment. The central government is preparing to build four new industrial smart cities in the country. New cities that can compete with the world’s best manufacturing and investment destinations. One of these industrial smart cities is built in Greater Noida in western UP. Today I am privileged to inaugurate this important township. Here all the basic facilities have been developed, which are needed for business in everyday life. Now this city is ready for investors from all over the world. It will also benefit every small, medium and cottage industry of UP, especially western UP. The biggest beneficiaries will also be farmer families and farm labourers. There will be new possibilities for agro-based industries.”

PM Modi said, “Our effort is that no beneficiary should be deprived of the government’s scheme. For this, Modi’s Vehicle of Guarantee is coming to villages. Lakhs of people in UP are also connected to this Vehicle of Guarantee. Brothers and sisters, Modi guarantees that every citizen of the country will get the benefit of government schemes made for him as soon as possible. Today, the country considers Modi’s guarantee as a guarantee of completion of the promises because our government does what it says. Today it is our effort that the benefits of the government’s schemes reach every beneficiary. That is why Modi is giving a 100 per cent guarantee.”

He added, “When the government reaches 100 per cent beneficiaries, there is no scope for discrimination against anyone. When this happens, there is no scope for any kind of corruption. This is true secularism. This is true social justice. In any community, the poor have similar needs. The farmer belongs to any community, his needs and his dreams are the same. Women belong to any community, their needs and dreams are the same. The youth also belong to any community, their challenges and dreams are also the same. That is why Modi wants to reach out to every needy faster.”

During the event in Bulandshahar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 173-km long double line between New Khurja-New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the fourth line connecting Mathura-Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section, Aligarh to Bhadwas four-lane Work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur section of NH-34), widening of NH-709A, four-laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709AD package-II and other road projects.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Indian Oil’s Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. The 255-km-long pipeline project, built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, has been completed much ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Industrial Township Project spread over 747 acres in Greater Noida. The Rs 1,714-crore project connects the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line in the east. He also inaugurated the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Mathura Sewerage Scheme, Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system and STP works built at a cost of around Rs 460 crore.