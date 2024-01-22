PM Modi lights Ram Jyoti at his residence in Delhi after attending Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Hours after performing Pran Pratishtha rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to share pictures of himself lighting Ram Jyoti at his official residence in Delhi. He shared the pictures with the hashtag of RamJyoti.

In the pictures, he is seen lighting Ram Jyoti in front of a stunning portrait of the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol which has been curved from Krishna Shila.

Senior Adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior journalist, Kanchan Gupta lauded PM Modi for leading the nation by example. Notably, PM Modi had earlier asked Indians to light Ram Jyoti to mark the historic day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and the arrival of Shri Ram at his birthplace after a nearly 5-century struggle.

Prime Minister @narendramodi had asked every Indian at home and abroad to light diyas on 22 January 2024 to celebrate the consecration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in #Ayodhya



Monday evening, PM Modi led the nation by example, lighting Ram Jyoti at his home in Delhi.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/Al0XOijZkT — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 22, 2024

Along with the video, the post read, “Prime Minister @narendramodi had asked every Indian at home and abroad to light diyas on 22 January 2024 to celebrate the consecration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in #Ayodhya. Monday evening, PM Modi led the nation by example, lighting Ram Jyoti at his home in Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had announced ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana’ to harness solar energy and equip over 1 crore houses with solar rooftop systems.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses.”