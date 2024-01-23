Following 11 days of arduous ‘Yama Niyama’, PM Modi broke his fast by drinking Lord Shri Ram’s Charanamrit after he performed sacred rituals of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January (Monday). Now, the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, who offered him Lord Shri Ram’s Chararnamrit, has revealed that he did it on PM Modi’s request.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday (23rd January), Govind Dev Giri Maharaj pointed out that generally anyone who does fasting is offered honey mixed with a few drops of lemon juice and water to break the fast. However, PM Modi had separately asked him to offer Shri Bhagwan’s Charanamrit. Charanamrit is a holy mild sweet drink prepared with milk by washing the feet (Charan) of the deity and is considered equivalent to divine nectar/ elixir (Amrit).

Govind Dev ji further added that the way PM Modi had made the request, he felt a motherly love.

He said, “…We were supposed to offer him honey with a few drops of lemon juice in water…But he told me separately to offer him ‘charnamrit’ of Bhagwan Sri Ram. So, we made changes…I felt a motherly love at that time and I felt as if I am offering it to my son and breaking his fast.”

Notably, during his yesterday’s address, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj had lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his deep spiritual commitment and strict observance to be worthy of the auspicious ritual. He highlighted how PM Modi practiced rigorous fasting and meditation, which far exceeded the expectations set by the religious leaders.

Swami Ji revealed that 20 days before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, a request from the Prime Minister came asking for a list of observances he should follow as PM Modi was scheduled to be Yajmana at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. After consulting with the religious leaders, an advisory was prepared for PM Modi that included different observances, including fasting, sleeping on the floor, and more.

While the advisory mentioned only a three-day fast, PM Modi undertook an 11-day complete fast, relinquishing even the consumption of grains. According to Swami Ji, this act of devotion is a profound spiritual undertaking similar to the practices of the most dedicated spiritual figures in Hindu religious texts.

Swami Ji also shed light on PM Modi’s pilgrimage to sacred sites across India during this period.

In his speech, Swami ji drew parallels between PM Modi’s dedication and the legendary devotion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He recounted how Shivaji Maharaj, after visiting the shrines of Mallikarjuna, expressed a desire to renounce his kingdom for spiritual pursuit, which was a testament to his deep spiritual commitment to the deity. He remarked, “It’s rare to find such spiritual depth and dedication in a national leader.”