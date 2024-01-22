On 22nd January, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his deep spiritual commitment and strict observances in preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He highlighted how PM Modi practised rigorous fasting and meditation, which far exceeded the expectations set by the religious leaders.

Swami Ji revealed that 20 days before the ceremony, a request from the Prime Minister came for a list of observances he should follow as PM Modi was scheduled to be Yajmana at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. After consulting with the religious leaders, an advisory was prepared for PM Modi that included different observances, including fasting, sleeping on the floor and more.

While the advisory mentioned only a three-day fast, PM Modi undertook an 11-day complete fast, relinquishing even the consumption of grains. According to Swami Ji, this act of devotion is a profound spiritual undertaking similar to the practices of the most dedicated spiritual figures in Hindu religious texts. He said, “Fasting is the supreme form of penance,” emphasising the spiritual significance of PM Modi’s actions. Furthermore, he highlighted how PM Modi slept on the floor for 11 days as part of the observances.

Swami Ji also shed light on PM Modi’s pilgrimage to sacred sites across India during this period. He said the visits could be interpreted as an invitation to divine entities to grace the temple city of Ayodhya. These visits, he said, were not just a personal spiritual journey but also symbolised a national leader’s dedication to seeking blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the people of India.

In his speech, Swami ji drew parallels between PM Modi’s dedication and the legendary devotion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He recounted how Shivaji Maharaj, after visiting the shrines of Mallikarjuna, expressed a desire to renounce his kingdom for spiritual pursuit, which was a testament to his deep spiritual commitment to the deity. He remarked, “It’s rare to find such spiritual depth and dedication in a national leader.”

His words resonated as a reminder of the deep spiritual roots and the venerable traditions that continue to guide the Prime Minister of the country and the people of India.