Pran Pratishtha: All five Supreme Court judges who delivered historic verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi case invited as state guests

All the five judges of the Supreme Court who delivered the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case have been invited as state guests for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on 22nd January.

Moreover, more than 50 jurists including former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) and lawyers have also been invited.

On 9th November 2019, the five-judge bench of the apex court put an end to the dispute that spanned centuries by handover the Ram Janmabhoomi land to Hindu parties paving the way for the Ram Mandir to be built at the birthplace of Shri Ram.

The 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. The top 5 senior judges decided after weighing the arguments presented by all sides for 40 days. The bench comprised the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, former CJI SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and former Supreme Court judges Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Delivering the much-anticipated verdict, the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that this court must accept the faith and belief of worshippers. Further, the Supreme Court had said that Ram Janmabhoomi is not a juristic person but Shri Ram Lalla Varjaman is.

The Apex court had also ordered the union government to provide 5 acres of land at an alternate site at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board to rebuild the Babri Masjid which was demolished in 1992.

Invitations have been extended to political leaders, celebrities, sportspersons and other VIP personalities for the event on 22nd January.

The rituals leading up to the ceremony have begun and will culminate with Pran Pratishtha. The idol of Shri Ram has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum.