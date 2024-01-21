Sunday, January 21, 2024
"11-day Anushthan an act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram", President Droupadi Murmu conveys heartfelt wishes in a letter to PM Modi on the eve of Pran Pratishtha

President Droupadi Murmu also highlighted the universal values of Prabu Shri Ram like courage, compassion, and constant focus on duty adding that the Ram Mandir will take people closer to these values. 

On the eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter expressing the uninhibited expression before the much-awaited grand ceremony. She described the Ram Mandir inauguration as an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. 

In the letter, President Droupadi Murmu hailed PM Modi’s ardent devotion towards Shri Ram and highlighted the 11-day-long ‘Yama Niyam’ he has been following before performing Puja rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. 

Lauding his devotion to Lord Ram, President Murmu described the 11-day rigorous Anushthan as a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. 

She noted that every step taken by PM Modi in the hallowed halls of Ram Mandir would accomplish a unique civilisation journey. 

She added, “As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you.” 

Describing the palpable excitement and unbound devotion ahead of the mega-consecration ceremony, the President writes, “The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation.”

President Droupadi Murmu also highlighted the universal values of Prabu Shri Ram like courage, compassion, and constant focus on duty adding that the Ram Mandir will take people closer to these values. 

She further added, “Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Above all, He represents the good which is in constant battle with evil. His life and principles have influenced many episodes of our history and inspired nation-builders.” 

President Murmu noted that Mahatma Gandhi Ji derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath. She also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi’s quote where he asserted that Ram naam saved him in his toughest of times. 

He had once said, “Though my reason and heart long age realised the highest attribute and name of God as Truth, I recognise Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me,” as highlighted in the President’s letter to PM Modi. 

She added, “Prabhu Shri Ram’s message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of path-breaking thinkers.” 

Drawing parallels and highlighting how the Union government under PM Modi has taken inspiration from Prabhu Ram’s values and doing welfare of all communities equally including the Tribal community. She gave the recent example where PM Modi invoked Mata Shabari while extending benefits to the Tribal community. 

In the letter, she added, “His focus on justice and the welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country. In fact, as an illustration of this, you recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative. It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram’s temple as well as the welfare of the people. Prabhu Shri Ram is an embodiment of all that is good about this land of ours indeed, about humanity at large. May He guide the world on the right path: may He bring peace and bliss to one and all!” 

She concluded by hailing Prabhu Shri Ram stating, “Siyavar Ramachandra Ki Jai!” 

