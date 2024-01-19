Multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd has decided to live-stream the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir on its cinema screens on January 22, 2024. PVR INOX has tied up with AajTak to broadcast the significant ceremony live across over 160 cinemas across over 70 cities in India.

The two-hour screening will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM on 22 January. The ticket price has been fixed at ₹100 plus applicable taxes for all categories of seats. Not just the screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the ₹100 ticket also offers a complimentary popcorn and beverage combo.

Join us for a momentous occasion! Watch the live screening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration at PVR and INOX on January 22nd, 2024.



Secure your seat for this monumental event and enjoy a complimentary popcorn combo with every ticket. *T&C applies.



Tickets for the screening can be booked through PVR INOX App, website and other ticketing platforms.

PVR INOX Co-CEO Gautam Dutta said, “Grand and historic occasions like this have to be experienced in a grand manner. The cinema screens will bring to life the emotions of a collective celebration across the country. It will be a privilege for us to be able to connect the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner.”

“We hope that we will be able to recreate the buzz of the temple, the auspicious chants, and the breath-taking visuals, bringing alive the magic of the most awaited moment in India’s contemporary history. Our commitment to providing a memorable and immersive cinematic experience extends beyond entertainment, and we look forward to sharing this historic moment with our patrons,” Dutta added.

Talking about the initiative, a spokesperson for AAJ TAK stated, “At AAJ TAK, our commitment to being at the forefront of historic moments remains unwavering. The collaboration with PVR INOX takes our mission to new heights, connecting millions in India during significant events like this. Whether it’s the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya or other crucial moments, Aaj Tak continues to be the beacon for those seeking reliable coverage.”

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be broadcast live by DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan. Other News Channels will carry the Doordarshan feed on their channels and web platforms including YouTube.

Doordarshan has installed 40 cameras at various locations in Ayodhya, including the Ram temple complex, to provide live coverage in 4K technology. Live visuals will also be shown from Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila.

Apart from TV channels, the ceremony will be shown on big screens in big and small towns across the city. Various organisations have organised such screenings. Railways will screen the event on the TVs installed at the railway stations. The event will also be screened on big billboards at Times Square in New York. It will also be broadcast at Indian embassies and consulates worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony on January 22. The Ram Mandir complex will be open to the general public from January 23 onwards. The seven-day Pran Pratishtha ritual started on 16th January, with separate rituals taking place each day. The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the Sanctum-Sanctorum on 18th January.