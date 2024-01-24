Section 144 imposed in several parts of Karnataka after stone pelting against Ram Mandir celebrations

On the 23rd of January, a three-day prohibition under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in several parts of Karnataka after Hindus came under attack during Ram Mandir celebrations. As per reports, there were multiple incidents of protests, stone pelting and police intervention after Hindus tried to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The prohibition orders will remain in effect until 6 PM on 25th January. Only essential services like hospitals, etc, have been allowed.

Notably, rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge’s constituency, Gulbarga’s Wadi town, also saw such incidents, leading to the imposition of Section 144. In Kalaburgi, police stopped the procession of Bhagwan Ram organised by RamUtsav Samiti to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, leading to turmoil in the region.

The police claimed that devotees chanted “Jai Shri Ram” outside a restaurant owned by one Zahoor Khan and attempted to close the restaurant forcefully. The police said, “Subsequently, a large gathering of Muslim youths gathered at the location, escalating the situation. Police intervened and defused the situation. In a preventive measure, Section 144 has been enforced throughout the city.”

Three areas in Belagavi that are known to be communally hypersensitive saw several incidents of stone pelting. At around 10:30 PM on 22nd January on Fort Road, Darbar Gali and near the Head Post Office Circle in the Market police sub-division, the incidents of stone pelting took place. No injuries were reported following the incidents.

In a statement, Market sub-division assistant commissioner of police P Sadashiiv Kattimani said, “Stone pelting incidents occurred on Fort Road and Darbar Galli, involving groups from both religions near the Post Office Circle in Market and Khade Bazar police station limits under Market sub-division on Monday night.”

Market police inspector Mahantesh Damannavar informed the media that an additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order in those areas. The police made announcements requesting the public to disperse.

Notably, the areas where Section 144 has been imposed have a dense Muslim population that got irked by the Pran Pratishtha celebrations and indulged in stone pelting. Belagavi DCP PV Sneha said, “Over a hundred youths were taking rounds, chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on roads linking to the Post Office Circle. Despite police instructions, celebratory groups opted for the roads with chanting, resulting in stone pelting from a location behind Hotel Anupam.”

Attack on Pran Pratishtha celebrations in Mumbai

Apart from Karnataka, similar incidents took place on Mira Road in Mumbai, where a large Muslim mob attacked Hindus taking out a procession to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The first incident occurred on the night of the 21st of January, and the second happened on the 22nd of January during the day. Following the incidents, the local authorities and police swung into action. Tens of mobsters were arrested, and the police registered an FIR under relevant Sections. Furthermore, illegal constructions in the area were also removed by the administration.